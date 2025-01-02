MoIT to submit revised Power Development Plan VIII by February 2025

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long chaired an online conference with 63 provinces and cities to discuss the implementation and adjustment of the Power Development Plan VIII.

Held on December 31, the conference aimed to collect feedback from local authorities to refine the revised plan, which is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval by February 2025.

During the meeting, Vũ Văn Diện, Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee, emphasised the timeliness of the conference following the Prime Minister's directive to adjust the power plan.

Diện proposed increasing wind power capacity from 400 MW to 600 MW, citing the province's significant potential for wind energy projects, which have already undergone surveys and feasibility assessments. Additionally, he highlighted a 1,500 MW LNG power project initiated in 2021, which is now ready for implementation, pending the finalisation of project cost norms.

Representatives from Kiên Giang province, known for its 200 km coastline and substantial land resources, also shared their recommendations. They proposed adding 20 MW of waste-to-energy capacity, 1,600 MW of wind power and 1,000 MW of solar power from aquaculture zones. They noted that large areas currently used for shrimp farming could be optimised for solar energy projects, maximising both land use efficiency and economic returns.

In Lâm Đồng province, Phạm S, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, suggested including pumped-storage hydropower projects on the Đồng Nai River basin and exploring the potential for floating solar power projects on available water surfaces, including hydroelectric reservoirs. Similarly, Thái Nguyên province proposed an additional 10 MW of waste-to-energy capacity and 200 MW of solar power, highlighting vast unused rooftop space in its industrial zones.

Key adjustments and future focus areas

Addressing concerns from local groups, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Long stated that the Ministry is finalising a draft decree guiding the development of LNG power projects, addressing key issues such as pricing mechanisms and guaranteed minimum electricity purchases. These measures aim to address obstacles currently hindering the progress of LNG power initiatives nationwide.

Regarding the development of rooftop and floating solar power projects, Long noted that after the issuance of Decree No. 135/2024/NĐ-CP, rooftop solar systems in industrial zones have seen substantial growth. The Ministry is actively considering ways to expand the scope of these projects. Floating solar power projects, particularly those using existing hydroelectric reservoirs, will also be prioritised in the revised plan.

For waste-to-energy projects, Long emphasised that the Ministry fully supports their expansion and will prioritise proposals from provinces that have detailed implementation plans.

The conference also reviewed the broader progress of renewable energy projects nationwide. As part of the adjustments, Việt Nam has identified 123 wind power projects with a total capacity of 7,697.9 MW, 138 small hydropower projects with 1,484.58 MW, 21 biomass power projects with 414 MW, and 34 waste-to-energy projects with 621.1 MW. These initiatives are expected to play a critical role in Việt Nam’s energy transition strategy.

On December 28, 2024, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1682/QĐ-TTg, approving updates to the implementation plan of Power Development Plan VIII. This decision sets a clear framework for advancing renewable energy initiatives, improving infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

To ensure the successful implementation of the revised power plan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will collaborate closely with central agencies, local areas and stakeholders. The focus will be on establishing supportive policies, promoting renewable energy technologies, and training a high-quality workforce to meet the demands of the energy sector.

Deputy Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Long reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to meeting the February 28, 2025 deadline, as directed by the Prime Minister under Document No. 9600/VPCP-CN. He called on local authorities to provide accurate data and cooperate fully in the finalisation of the revised Power Development Plan VIII. — VNS