Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

India launches anti-dumping investigation on nylon yarn imports from Việt Nam

December 31, 2024 - 16:16
The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam recommends businesses involved in the production of the goods carefully review the investigation notice and comply with Indian authorities.
Nylon filament yarn is a long continuous lustrous fibre used to produce a comprehensive range of textile fabrics. — Photo doanhnghiephoinhap.vn

HÀ NỘI — India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into nylon filament yarn imported from China and Việt Nam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam reports.

The product under investigation is nylon filament yarn with the Harmonisation System (HS) codes 54021910, 54021990, 54023100, 54023200, 54024500, 54025100, 54026100, and 54021920.

The complainants are the three Indian companies Century Enka Private Limited, Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited, and Oriilon India Private Limited.

The period of investigation for dumping is from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 (15 months).

The injury investigation period is from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, plus the period of investigation.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam, the complainants have not proposed the product classification codes (PCN) as a basis for price comparison.

The DGTR has requested that stakeholders propose and comment on the product scope and classification codes within 15 days from the initiation date, which is by January 9, 2025, at the latest.

Comments should be sent to the agency via four emails: adg16-dgtr@gov.in, adv11-dgtr@gov.in, jd11-dgtr@gov.in, and dd19-dgtr@gov.in within 30 days from the date the public complaint is sent to the company or the diplomatic representative of the exporting country, which are China and Việt Nam.

If no information is received within the deadline and in the prescribed format, the available information will be used to make a determination on the case.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommends that Vietnamese associations and businesses involved in the production and export of the investigated goods carefully review the initiation notice, and proactively request the DGTR for any necessary information and documents during this phase.

Businesses should proactively submit comments to the DGTR, respond to their investigation questionnaires in a timely manner, comply with confidentiality obligations, and disclose information publicly to other stakeholders.

They are encouraged to contact the authority for support during the process. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City sets sights on international exhibition, conference venue

Besides building medium-sized exhibition centres each spreading over a few dozen hectares to meet immediate needs, HCM City must also build a large one spread over hundreds of hectares integrated with transportation and service infrastructure to match its imminent status as a super metropolis, according to experts.
Economy

Rice proud

Despite challenges in the global rice market, Việt Nam is still on track to hit a new record of over 8 million tonnes exported in 2024. Targeting high-q markets, the industry is focusing on quality over quantity.
Economy

Footwear industry set to gain $27 billion in export this year

Việt Nam's footwear and leather industry is poised to achieve US$26-27 billion in export in 2024, marking a $3 billion increase from the previous year, as they country has well capitalised on the signed free trade agreements to bolster shipment, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom