Sellers increase livestreaming for Tết shopping

HÀ NỘI — Sellers from manufactures to distributors and retailers are increasing their volume of livestreaming, hoping to increase revenues as Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays near.

Director of essential oil producer Natural House Company Limited, Trần Lâm, said that his company was running two livestream sessions per day, each around four hours, and participating in other megalive sessions on e-commerce platforms to sell products and interact with customers.

Livestream was bringing around 20 per cent of the company’s revenue, Lâm said.

Director of Lê Gia Food and Trading Company Limited, Lê Anh, said that although its offline retail channel still accounted for the majority of the company’s revenue, the company was determined not to abandon the online sales channel, especially livestreaming in the context that online shopping is becoming popular and consumers are still tightening their budgets.

Even a giant in the consumer industry like Kido Group, which owns 450,000 sale points nationwide, together with a well-established business-to-business sale channel cannot abandon the online channels. The company’s deputy director Bùi Thanh Tùng said that Kido had strengthened promotional and sales activities on e-commerce marketplaces such as Shopee and Lazada, especially the livestream series for Tết on Tiktok Shop.

Tùng stressed that the TikTok marketing term 'shoppertainment' was changing shoppers' habits.

Findings of market research company Nielsen IQ Việt Nam showed that Vietnamese spent around 13 hours a week watching livestreams. Việt Nam is also among the top 11 in the world in terms of the volume of shopping carried out online.

According to AccessTrade Việt Nam, livestream shopping is expected to account for 20 per cent of the e-commerce revenue in early 2026. The three most popular platforms for livestream shopping are Facebook, making up for 31.9 per cent, Shopee 30.9 per cent and TikTok 17.2 per cent.

On average, there are around 2.5 million livestream sessions per month, with the participation of more than 50,000 sellers.

On super sale day on December 12, Shopee saw the number of orders increase by 12 times compared to normal days. More than 24 million products were ordered from suburban areas, demonstrating that the heat of e-commerce is no longer limited in terms of location, the platform’s statistics showed.

Notably, the number of units sold via Shopee Live and Shoppee Video on December 12 increased by nine times. “Shoppertainment is increasing rapidly ahead of Tết,” Trần Tuấn Anh, director of Shopee Việt Nam said.

Livestream shopping has significant potential for growth in Việt Nam and might become a new driver in the e-commerce development strategy, Sammy Thủy Phạm, director of advertising agency Veena Media said.

Thủy said that if sellers invested seriously in content and community building, any livestream strategy would be much more effective.

To have an efficient livestream session for Tết shopping, sellers should make careful preparations in terms of the available supply of goods and promotional programmes, Nguyễn Mạnh Tấn, Deputy Head of the Việt Nam E-commerce Association’s Communication Department, said.

Livestreaming should be run on multi-channels to reach the largest number of customers to optimise revenues and profit, he added.

According to Business Studies and Assistance Centre, sellers should have a methodical strategy, together with an effective model to promote livestream shopping. Livestream should be considered a sale channel which must ensure harmony of benefits with other channels as well.

President of the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, Vũ Kim Hạnh, said that focus should be on the quality of products and services so that consumers won’t care too much about the price when shopping online. — VNS