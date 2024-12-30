HCM City sets sights on international exhibition, conference venue

HCM CITY — Besides building medium-sized exhibition centres each spreading over a few dozen hectares to meet immediate needs, HCM City must also build a large one spread over hundreds of hectares integrated with transportation and service infrastructure to match its imminent status as a super metropolis, according to experts.

A report from the city Department of Industry and Trade shows there are currently 188 venues for hosting trade fairs and exhibitions.

On average, over 400 trade fairs and exhibitions are held annually in the city, with the number growing at 3.68 per cent a year, but there are only around 10 venues in the city capable of accommodating events with 1,000 booths, while 10 others can fit 500-1,000 booths.

The existing venues fail to meet the needs of businesses and the city’s development.

Nguyễn Tiến Đạt, general director of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Joint Venture, which runs the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), said: “In the past the peak season for trade fairs and exhibitions at SECC typically began in June and lasted until the end of the year.

“But now the entire year is considered the peak season.”

Due to the lack of other large and professional exhibition centres, event organisers must book the SECC a year in advance, he said.

"If the SECC cannot meet the demand, HCM City will lose opportunities for trade and investment promotion, as clients will shift their events to other cities or countries."

Nguyễn Chánh Phương, vice chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City, said the association has consistently advocated for the expansion of the SECC over the years.

Every year it organises an international furniture exhibition at SECC with around 2,000 booths but, half of them need to be set up in outdoor areas, he noted.

Building world-class exhibition centre

The Department of Industry and Trade is drafting a scheme titled "Development of the International Exhibition and Trade Fair Centre in HCM City."

The plan aims to establish and expand a network of exhibition and trade fair centres to support the city's economic development, strengthen its role as a growth engine for the southeastern economic region and the country, and elevate its image as a premier destination for international events and exhibitions.

To refine the scheme, the department has organised seminars to gather input from experts, government agencies and domestic and international business associations.

Speaking at a consultation workshop held in HCM City last week, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, emphasised the importance of establishing an international exhibition centre.

He explained that such a centre would address the increasing demand for large-scale exhibitions, enhance the city's capacity to host major international events and boost trade promotion and economic development across both the city and the southeastern region.

The city is open to suggestions on various aspects, including criteria for selecting the construction site, design concepts, management solutions, policy frameworks, and prioritised resources to support the centre’s development, he added.

Architect Ngô Viết Nam Sơn proposed five potential spots for the centre: expanding the SECC to 11.5 hectares, upgrading an exhibition site in Thủ Thiêm in Thủ Đức City to 83,000 square metres or establishing a new centre on a 30-hectare site in Thới An Ward (District 12), a 30-hectare area in Bình Chánh District or a 36-hectare plot of farmland in Thủ Đức City.

But he pointed out that the largest proposed site was only 36 hectares and said the centre should be built on a much larger scale.

Citing Shanghai's 500-hectare exhibition centre, which attracts 73 million visitors generates 70,000 jobs, and boosts GDP, he stressed the need for a long-term vision.

He said an international exhibition centre is not merely a venue for showcasing products but a driver of economic growth and global recognition for a city or nation.

He called for the development of a large centre spanning hundreds of hectares and integrated with transportation and service infrastructure to align with the ambitions of a future megacity.

Vicki Baik, senior manager at Coex, one of Korea's largest event organisers, said hosting global exhibitions requires more than just a venue.

When selecting host cities, organisers focus on three main factors: market size, venue capaicty and tourism appeal, which includes reliable transportation, quality accommodation and cultural attractions.

But they also evaluate factors such as accessibility, infrastructure that guarantees sufficient exhibition space and government’s support policies and incentives to encourage MICE activities, she said.

“While HCM City offers cost competitiveness and cultural appeal, further infrastructure development is needed for it to effectively compete with regional hubs.”

She added it could become a leading global exhibition destination by focusing on four key areas: building large and versatile venues and ballrooms, promoting exhibitions globally, adopting organiser-friendly pricing policies, and establishing supportive organisations like a Convention and Visitors Bureau. — VNS