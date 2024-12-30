Quảng Trị proposes $200 million data centre project

HÀ NỘI — A data centre project, with a total investment capital of US$200 million, is expected to be built in the TRLC Factory Zone.

However, the project whose investor is HP Global Digital Connection Joint Stock Company currently faces challenges regarding land use planning and clarification of investment objectives.

The TRLC Factory Zone, located in the Quán Ngang Industrial Park, was approved by the Quảng Trị Provincial People’s Committee in 2020 and underwent investment policy adjustments in 2022 and 2024.

The project involves an investment of VNĐ150 billion over an area of 9.83 hectares.

According to the investor’s report, the project has completed foundational design documentation, environmental impact assessment reports and technical drawings. It is now finalising land leasing procedures and related documents to ask for construction permits.

At a meeting between the investor and provincial authorities, the Acting Chairman of the Quảng Trị Province People’s Committee Hà Sỹ Đồng urged relevant agencies to expedite procedures and facilitate the project’s construction.

He also expressed support for the proposed data centre project, highlighting its alignment with the province’s investment attraction strategy in innovative sectors. — VNS