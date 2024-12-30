Rice proud

Despite challenges in the global rice market, Việt Nam is still on track to hit a new record of over 8 million tonnes exported in 2024. Targeting high-q markets, the industry is focusing on quality over quantity.
Việt Nam's footwear and leather industry is poised to achieve US$26-27 billion in export in 2024, marking a $3 billion increase from the previous year, as they country has well capitalised on the signed free trade agreements to bolster shipment, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).
PNJ reported net revenue of VNĐ35.2 trillion (US$1.38 billion) and after-tax profit of nearly VNĐ1.9 trillion ($74.6 million) for the first 11 months of 2024, year-on-year increases of 19.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent.
A total of 120 foreign suppliers have registered, declared and paid taxes worth more than VNĐ8.68 trillion (US$341 million) through the General Department of Taxation (GDT)’s e-portal this year, up by 26 per cent year-on-year and 74 per cent compared to the annual target.