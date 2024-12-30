Politics & Law
Rice proud

December 30, 2024 - 17:17
Despite challenges in the global rice market, Việt Nam is still on track to hit a new record of over 8 million tonnes exported in 2024. Targeting high-q markets, the industry is focusing on quality over quantity.

Economy

Footwear industry set to gain $27 billion in export this year

Việt Nam's footwear and leather industry is poised to achieve US$26-27 billion in export in 2024, marking a $3 billion increase from the previous year, as they country has well capitalised on the signed free trade agreements to bolster shipment, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).

