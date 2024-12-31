Politics & Law
Home Economy

First hospital group in Southeast Asia gets JCI Enterprise accreditation

December 31, 2024 - 09:26
Private obstetrics and pediatrics hospital chain Phuong Chau Healthcare Group became the first healthcare institution in Việt Nam to receive the Joint Commission International’s JCI Enterprise Accreditation certification at a ceremony in HCM City on Monday.
Phuong Chau Healthcare Group receives the JCI Enterprise Accreditation certification from the Joint Commission International in HCM City on December 30. — Photo Courtesy of Phuong Chau Healthcare Group

HCM CITY — Private obstetrics and pediatrics hospital chain Phuong Chau Healthcare Group became the first healthcare institution in Việt Nam to receive the Joint Commission International’s JCI Enterprise Accreditation certification at a ceremony in HCM City on Monday.

JCI, a US company that specialises in healthcare accreditation, claims to make an assessment of quality, patient care and safety that meet over 1,200 standards before awarding its JCI Enterprise Accreditation to healthcare chains that have at least three hospitals.

Nick Liew, international manager, Asia Pacific, of JCI, said Phuong Chau Healthcare Group has consistently demonstrated a high standard of care.

“Achieving this prestigious JCI Enterprise accreditation is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, patient safety and continuous improvement.”

This made the group become the first healthcare system in Việt Nam to be ranked the world's top 10 and lead Southeast Asia in international standards of safety and quality management.

The first JCI gold seal was awarded to the group’s Phuong Chau International Hospital in Cần Thơ City in 2022, making it the first hospital in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta and among top 6 nationwide to achieve this recognition.

The second and third JCI gold seals went to Phuong Chau Soc Trang International Hospital in Sóc Trăng Province and Phuong Nam Hospital in HCM City in December, 2024.

Core commitments of JCI and JCI Enterprise include ensuring patient safety, providing high-quality services, and creating a safe environment for healthcare professionals.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hồ, founder and CEO of Phuong Chau, said her company has expanded in size by opening new hospitals every three years.

“As it continues to shape its legacy on the global map of quality healthcare, it remains steadfast in its mission and vision to provide comprehensive reproductive healthcare for mothers and babies based on international safety standards and serving from the heart.”

After 14 years of growth, the company now has an ecosystem that combines obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, infertility, IVF, andrology, and general medicine, including specialties in several areas.

It has hospitals in Cần Thơ city, Sóc Trăng and Đồng Tháp provinces, and HCM City. — VNS

