Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Market dips at the start of the week as liquidity falls sharply

December 31, 2024 - 06:41
Trading liquidity fell sharply to approximately VNĐ11.6 trillion (US$455.3 million), marking a 30.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

 

Customers conduct transactions at HDBank's Vạn Phúc branch in Ba Đình, Hà Nội. HDB shares of this lender hit the ceiling, leading the gainers on a bearish market day. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The stock market started the new week on a downbeat note, with the VN-Index edging closer to the 1,270-point mark, accompanied by a significant drop in liquidity. Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net-buying streak.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,272.02 points, down by 3.12 points or 0.24 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 203 stocks declining, 108 advancing and 57 unchanged. Trading liquidity fell sharply to approximately VNĐ11.6 trillion (US$455.3 million), marking a 30.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest-cap stocks on the HoSE, edged up slightly by 0.51 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 1,347.35 points. Within the VN30 basket, 20 stocks fell, six advanced and four remained unchanged.

The overall market downturn was primarily driven by blue-chip banking stocks. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) experienced the sharpest decline, sliding by 2.3 per cent and erasing over 1.2 points from the VN-Index. Other notable laggards included the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), down 0.81 per cent and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB), which fell by one per cent.

However, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion the market's losses. The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) hit its daily limit, rising by 6.81 per cent and contributing nearly 1.6 points to the VN-Index. Additionally, the Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) increased by 1.77 per cent, while the FPT Corporation (FPT) advanced by 0.6 per cent and the Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) rose by 1.2 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities commented: "The market experienced sideways movements with a narrow candlestick pattern near the resistance zone of 1,275 points. Liquidity fell compared to the previous session, indicating a slowdown in cash flow after recent support-driven momentum.

"The current cautious sentiment is a typical reaction following a sharp rebound, reflecting an ongoing tug-of-war between supply and demand. This suggests the market may continue testing the 1,265 – 1,270-point support zone in the next trading session.

"Investors can maintain short-term expectations for market support and recovery while seizing opportunities in stocks showing strength from support zones. However, caution is needed when taking profits in stocks that have advanced rapidly to resistance levels or when restructuring portfolios."

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index declined by 0.43 per cent, to close at 228.14 points. Trading value on the northern exchange reached over VNĐ662 billion, with trading volume surpassing 42 million shares.

Foreign investors continued their net-buying activity, purchasing over VNĐ351 billion worth of shares on the HoSE and VNĐ5.8 billion on the HNX. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City sets sights on international exhibition, conference venue

Besides building medium-sized exhibition centres each spreading over a few dozen hectares to meet immediate needs, HCM City must also build a large one spread over hundreds of hectares integrated with transportation and service infrastructure to match its imminent status as a super metropolis, according to experts.
Economy

Rice proud

Despite challenges in the global rice market, Việt Nam is still on track to hit a new record of over 8 million tonnes exported in 2024. Targeting high-q markets, the industry is focusing on quality over quantity.
Economy

Footwear industry set to gain $27 billion in export this year

Việt Nam's footwear and leather industry is poised to achieve US$26-27 billion in export in 2024, marking a $3 billion increase from the previous year, as they country has well capitalised on the signed free trade agreements to bolster shipment, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom