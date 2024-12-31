Market dips at the start of the week as liquidity falls sharply

HÀ NỘI — The stock market started the new week on a downbeat note, with the VN-Index edging closer to the 1,270-point mark, accompanied by a significant drop in liquidity. Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net-buying streak.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,272.02 points, down by 3.12 points or 0.24 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 203 stocks declining, 108 advancing and 57 unchanged. Trading liquidity fell sharply to approximately VNĐ11.6 trillion (US$455.3 million), marking a 30.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest-cap stocks on the HoSE, edged up slightly by 0.51 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 1,347.35 points. Within the VN30 basket, 20 stocks fell, six advanced and four remained unchanged.

The overall market downturn was primarily driven by blue-chip banking stocks. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) experienced the sharpest decline, sliding by 2.3 per cent and erasing over 1.2 points from the VN-Index. Other notable laggards included the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), down 0.81 per cent and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB), which fell by one per cent.

However, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion the market's losses. The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) hit its daily limit, rising by 6.81 per cent and contributing nearly 1.6 points to the VN-Index. Additionally, the Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) increased by 1.77 per cent, while the FPT Corporation (FPT) advanced by 0.6 per cent and the Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) rose by 1.2 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities commented: "The market experienced sideways movements with a narrow candlestick pattern near the resistance zone of 1,275 points. Liquidity fell compared to the previous session, indicating a slowdown in cash flow after recent support-driven momentum.

"The current cautious sentiment is a typical reaction following a sharp rebound, reflecting an ongoing tug-of-war between supply and demand. This suggests the market may continue testing the 1,265 – 1,270-point support zone in the next trading session.

"Investors can maintain short-term expectations for market support and recovery while seizing opportunities in stocks showing strength from support zones. However, caution is needed when taking profits in stocks that have advanced rapidly to resistance levels or when restructuring portfolios."

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index declined by 0.43 per cent, to close at 228.14 points. Trading value on the northern exchange reached over VNĐ662 billion, with trading volume surpassing 42 million shares.

Foreign investors continued their net-buying activity, purchasing over VNĐ351 billion worth of shares on the HoSE and VNĐ5.8 billion on the HNX. — VNS