State Bank sets higher credit growth target for 2025

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Việt Nam on Monday set a credit growth target for the banking system at 16 per cent for 2025, higher than the 15 per cent target for 2024.

This goal reflects the central bank’s proactive approach in adjusting targets to meet the economy's capital needs, without requiring banks to submit formal requests.

The central bank emphasised that commercial banks must ensure credit growth aligns with their risk management capacity, liquidity conditions, and capital mobilisation capabilities.

Credit capital should be prioritised for production and business sectors, priority areas, and growth drivers as directed by the Government. It should also be tightly controlled in sectors with high risk potential.

Credit institutions are encouraged to continue reducing operating costs, enhance technology applications, and promote digital transformation to create conditions for lowering loan interest rates, supporting customers, and the economy.

In addition, the SBV also noted that it will gradually reduce its intervention in credit allocation, and aim to eliminate this mechanism in the future, following the National Assembly’s Resolution 62 from 2022.

As of December 7, the total credit growth of the banking system had increased by 12.5 per cent compared to the beginning of the year, higher than the 9 per cent increase during the same period last year. — VNS