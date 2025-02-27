Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese doctors bring aid and hope to South Sudan patients

February 27, 2025 - 08:41
VFH 2.6 staff offered meaningful gifts to the hospital and its patients, including vitamins, antiseptic solutions, face masks, gloves, PPE suits, notebooks, and colouring kits.
VFH 2.6 offcials offer gifts to Benitu Hospital. — Photos Sỹ Công

UNITY — Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 (VFH 2.6) has successfully organised a donation drive at Bentiu Hospital in South Sudan, providing essential supplies and fostering goodwill.

The event was held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025).

VFH 2.6 officials presented meaningful gifts to the hospital and its patients, including vitamins, antiseptic solutions, face masks, gloves, PPE suits, notebooks, and colouring kits.

Bentiu Hospital’s leadership expressed profound gratitude for the donations and the heartfelt support from the Vietnamese military medical team.

A Vietnamnese 'blue beret' soldier offers gifts to a South Sudanese patient at the hospital. 

They emphasised that the contributions extended beyond material support, providing a vital morale boost for medical workers and patients while reinforcing their confidence in ongoing treatment and care efforts.

This initiative highlighted the humanitarian spirit and deep sense of responsibility of Việt Nam’s 'blue beret' peacekeeping forces in their mission to uphold international peace.— VNS

Vietnamese police bring joy to South Sudanese students

At Hope secondary school and Thống Nhất (Reunification) primary school in IDP Camp 01, Juba, UNMISS police officers and gender experts conducted sessions to raise awareness of the importance of education for 348 secondary and 1,363 primary schoolers. They also offered gender knowledge and gifts to female students.

PMs of Việt Nam, New Zealand hold talks

PM Phạm Minh Chính welcomed stronger business connections between the two countries and affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to creating a favourable investment environment for New Zealand enterprises, particularly those involved in high-quality, modern technology projects.

