Vietnamese doctors bring aid and hope to South Sudan patients

Việt Nam's Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 (VFH 2.6) has successfully organised a donation drive at Bentiu Hospital in South Sudan, providing essential supplies and fostering goodwill.

The event was held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025).

VFH 2.6 officials presented meaningful gifts to the hospital and its patients, including vitamins, antiseptic solutions, face masks, gloves, PPE suits, notebooks, and colouring kits.

Bentiu Hospital’s leadership expressed profound gratitude for the donations and the heartfelt support from the Vietnamese military medical team.

They emphasised that the contributions extended beyond material support, providing a vital morale boost for medical workers and patients while reinforcing their confidence in ongoing treatment and care efforts.

This initiative highlighted the humanitarian spirit and deep sense of responsibility of Việt Nam's 'blue beret' peacekeeping forces in their mission to uphold international peace.