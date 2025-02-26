PM welcomes Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday received Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2025) in Hà Nội.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that their engagement will contribute positively to the forum’s success.

Building on the recent positive developments in Việt Nam-China relations, the Vietnamese Government leader called on the foreign ministries of both countries to further promote their role as the standing agencies of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. He urged further enhancing all-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries, as well as coordination in key areas.

The PM emphasised the need to advance infrastructure connectivity projects, particularly making concrete progress on the standard-gauge railway project linking Lào Cai, Hà Nội, and Hải Phòng. He also called for accelerating negotiations to sign a protocol on Việt Nam's agricultural exports to China and encouraged greater people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young generations.

He said that he expects two sides to seriously implement high-level common perceptions, well control disagreements, and maintain peace and stability at sea.

For his part, the Chinese guest agreed with PM Chính's recommendations regarding the promotion of relations between the two Parties and countries.

He reaffirmed that the Chinese Party and Government consider the relationship with Việt Nam a priority in their neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to realise the common perceptions of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, further deepening cooperation in all fields, he said, noting this will contribute to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the China-Việt Nam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in a more practical and effective manner, bringing practical benefits to the two nations and their people. — VNA/VNS