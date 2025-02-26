Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM welcomes Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

February 26, 2025 - 18:29
PM Phạm Minh Chính said he expects two sides to seriously implement high-level common perceptions, well control disagreements, and maintain peace and stability at sea.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong had talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday received Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2025) in Hà Nội.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that their engagement will contribute positively to the forum’s success.

Building on the recent positive developments in Việt Nam-China relations, the Vietnamese Government leader called on the foreign ministries of both countries to further promote their role as the standing agencies of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. He urged further enhancing all-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries, as well as coordination in key areas.

The PM emphasised the need to advance infrastructure connectivity projects, particularly making concrete progress on the standard-gauge railway project linking Lào Cai, Hà Nội, and Hải Phòng. He also called for accelerating negotiations to sign a protocol on Việt Nam's agricultural exports to China and encouraged greater people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young generations.

He said that he expects two sides to seriously implement high-level common perceptions, well control disagreements, and maintain peace and stability at sea.

For his part, the Chinese guest agreed with PM Chính's recommendations regarding the promotion of relations between the two Parties and countries.

He reaffirmed that the Chinese Party and Government consider the relationship with Việt Nam a priority in their neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to realise the common perceptions of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, further deepening cooperation in all fields, he said, noting this will contribute to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the China-Việt Nam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in a more practical and effective manner, bringing practical benefits to the two nations and their people. — VNA/VNS

Malaysia vows to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral ties, particularly following Ibrahim’s official visit to Việt Nam in July 2023 and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.
Politics & Law

Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s efforts for SDGs at regional forum

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung laid stress on Vietnam's notable achievements in implementing several SDGs that have earned international recognition, including maternal and child care (under SDG 3), improvements in unpaid care and domestic work for women (under SDG 5), job creation and sustainable GDP growth (under SDG 8), and partnership development for resources mobilisation (under SDG 17).

