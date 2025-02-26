ASEAN needs new technology transfer, not just a market to sell to: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday chaired a tech lunch themed 'A Future-ready ASEAN: Harnessing the Power of Emerging Technologies', held as part of the framework of the second ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội.

Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and leaders of Vietnamese ministries and agencies, as well as a variety of international participants.

Notable attendees included honorary guest New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon; Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane; Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs Bendito Dos Santos Freitas; as well as a variety of representatives from diplomatic agencies, international organisations, research institutes, associations, the ASEAN business community and partner countries.

During the discussion, the New Zealand PM highlighted that New Zealand is a country rich in clean energy and is ranked among the top five countries in the world for renewable energy use.

He stressed that as we build more data centres, we must also ensure access to affordable energy sources. That is why New Zealand invests heavily in hydro and geothermal energy, and it has developed innovative solutions in wind and geothermal power. Additionally, New Zealand has many experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and can enhance cooperation with ASEAN and Việt Nam.

PM Luxon expressed his delight in learning that Việt Nam has made remarkable progress in AI and can contribute to the region. He noted that if we want to improve people’s living standards, we must leverage AI.

In New Zealand, for example, he said the top-performing businesses have productivity levels ten times higher than lower-tier firms, because they effectively apply AI. If an appropriate regulatory framework is established for AI, the sector will thrive.

This forum is an excellent opportunity to discuss AI applications and how technology can improve people’s lives, he added.

At the discussion, PM Chính underscored that understanding and mastering new technologies is a crucial and strategic choice for Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese PM stated that ASEAN is a unified and dynamic region with a stable and fast-growing economy, large population and creative enterprises. However, it also faces many challenges that require strong political will, substantial efforts and decisive action to keep up with technological advancements.

ASEAN needs further institutional harmonisation, to create an open institutional environment for businesses and citizens and reduce compliance costs.

PM Chính also highlighted the issue of technology adoption, saying that ASEAN must not only purchase technological products but also seek knowledge transfer from leading global tech companies, and not just become another marketplace that these tech companies sell to.

Without skilled professionals, technological advancement is impossible, he said, adding that Việt Nam aims to train 100,000 skilled professionals in this field by 2030.

He also called for ASEAN to focus attention on infrastructure development to support technological growth, and smart governance to effectively manage new technologies.

The Vietnamese Government leader said that the State must act as a facilitator, businesses must take the lead, and people are the foundation and strength of development. He stressed that resources come from mindset, motivation comes from innovation and strength comes from the people. The people are at the centre and the driving force of development.

PM Chính urged businesses to lead innovation and digital transformation, as digitalisation has permeated every aspect of life. Companies must be at the forefront of science, technology and digital transformation to ensure ASEAN stays ahead in emerging technologies, he added.

Alejandro Osorio, CEO of Grab Việt Nam, shared that Grab is a widely trusted digital platform in Việt Nam, handling tens of millions of transactions each month. By leveraging technology and continuous innovation, Grab’s digital platform optimises earnings for its partners while providing safer, more convenient and cost-effective mobility solutions for users, he noted.

To further enhance digital services and financial inclusion nationwide, Grab has highlighted the importance of collaboration in unlocking ASEAN’s full digital potential, particularly in adopting new technologies (AI, machine learning and big data, which can drive smarter solutions for everyday challenges) and policy collaboration.

He added that governments should engage super apps like Grab in policy discussions to ensure regulatory frameworks align with the realities of the digital economy. — VNS