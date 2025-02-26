Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s efforts for SDGs at regional forum

February 26, 2025 - 12:06
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng underscored Việt Nam’s unwavering efforts to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through concrete policies at all levels while delivering a speech at the opening of the 12th Asia – Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Việt Nam's implementation of SDGs has mobilised active participation and contributions from all stakeholders, becoming a collective responsibility with regular and continuous monitoring and evaluation, the diplomat said.

He laid stress on Việt Nam's notable achievements in implementing several SDGs that have earned international recognition, including maternal and child care (under SDG 3), improvements in unpaid care and domestic work for women (under SDG 5), job creation and sustainable GDP growth (under SDG 8), and partnership development for resources mobilisation (under SDG 17).

However, Hùng acknowledged that Việt Nam, like other nations worldwide, faces significant challenges in implementing the SDGs amidst complicated regional and global developments, including poverty, conflicts, epidemics, environmental pollution, natural resource degradation, and climate change.

He expressed his hope that regional countries will discuss and concretise the “Pact for the Future” in the region to contribute to global efforts in implementing the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.

The four-day forum, themed "Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science - and evidence – based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs for leaving no one behind in Asia and the Pacific”, serves as a regional platform to inform the 2025 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, which assesses global sustainable development progress.

In alignment with the focus of the 2025 HLPF, the forum is set to evaluate progress on the SDGs under review, including Goal 3 (good health and well-being), 5 (gender equality), 8 (decent work and economic growth), 14 (life below water) and 17 (partnership for the goals). The forum will provide a platform and sessions to support countries presenting their voluntary national reviews at the 2025 HLPF in July. — VNS

