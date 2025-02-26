Politics & Law
Foreign leaders join Prime Minister at ASEAN Future Forum

February 26, 2025 - 11:36
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, along with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, attended and delivered speech at the high-level plenary session of the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum.

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, along with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, attended and delivered speech at the high-level plenary session of the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum on Wednesday in Hà Nội. — VNS

The high-level plenary session of the second ASEAN Future Forum. VNA/VNS Photos Dương Giang
PM Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the session.
PM Phạm Minh Chính, Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon and Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta attend the session.
PM Phạm Minh Chính, Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon and Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta attend the high-level plenary session of the second ASEAN Future Forum.
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon speaks at the session.
Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim speaks at the session.
PM Phạm Minh Chính, Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon and Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta attend the session.
PM Phạm Minh Chính, Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon and Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta take a wefie with delegates at the forum.
PM Phạm Minh Chính, Malaysia's PM Anwar bin Ibrahim, New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon and Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta take a group photo with elegates at the forum.

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kazakhstan look to step up anti-corruption cooperation

Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang called on the Vietnamese ministry and Kazakhstan’s police and security agencies to negotiate and sign agreements on crime prevention cooperation to provide a legal framework for law enforcement collaboration; create favourable conditions for citizens of the two nations to enter, exit, reside, study and work in the territory of the other country.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam eyes stronger cooperation with Timor-Leste

The two leaders highly valued the positive progress in bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment cooperation, highlighting that successful business and investment activities of Telemor, a brand of Việt Nam's military-run telecom group Viettel in Timor Leste, have made significant contributions to the Southeast Asian nation’s socio-economic development, and creating jobs for local labourers.
Politics & Law

Deputy PM meets ASEAN Secretary-General

Preparing for the new phase of development, Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn said that ASEAN member states, together with the Secretariat, should make further efforts to fully and effectively complete the roadmaps and plans already outlined, along with reviewing and evaluating their implementation processes. This would serve as a foundation for the building and more effective implementation of new visions and development plans.
Politics & Law

Government leader hosts Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister

In order to effectively implement the high-level agreements between the two parties and the two countries, both sides agreed to continue to enhance comprehensive cooperation in all fields, with a focus on strengthening connectivity, especially in infrastructure and road, railway, and maritime transportation, thereby increasing trust, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation.

