Government leader hosts Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn in Hà Nội on Tuesday, on the occasion of his participation in the second ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2025).

Chính congratulated Cambodia on its significant achievements made recently and expressed his belief that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by President Hun Sen, and the Cambodian government under the helm of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will reap even greater success in its nation-building and development efforts.

The Vietnamese leader appreciated Deputy PM Prak Sokhonn’s participation in AFF 2025, saying that has made an important contribution to the success of the forum, while reflecting Cambodia’s support for Việt Nam, further strengthening the two countries’ friendship.

Deputy PM Sokhonn thanked PM Chính for taking the time to meet him, and conveyed the best regards and congratulations from CPP President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet to Việt Nam’s leaders for their successful organisation of the recent high-level meeting between the Vietnamese and Cambodian parties and the trilateral meeting between the leaders of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian parties.

He also congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting AFF 2025, which contributed to enhancing its role and position both regionally and globally. He affirmed his commitment to co-chairing the 21st Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission meeting in Cambodia in 2025 to discuss measures to promote bilateral cooperation.

Both sides were pleased to see the steady growth of Việt Nam-Cambodia relations. The recent successful high-level meetings between the two parties and the three parties marked a new milestone in the Việt Nam-Cambodia and Việt Nam-Cambodia-Laos relationships in this new stage of development. The three countries reached common perceptions on reinforcing their solidarity and friendship, and on the importance of promoting the awareness of the historical values of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship, as well as the Việt Nam-Cambodia-Laos ties among the younger generations.

In order to effectively implement the high-level agreements between the two parties and the two countries, both sides agreed to continue to enhance comprehensive cooperation in all fields, with a focus on strengthening connectivity, especially in infrastructure and road, railway, and maritime transportation, thereby increasing trust, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation.

They also consented to strengthen cooperation in managing and protecting their land and sea borders for peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and development.

The two sides also expressed their interest in addressing institutional difficulties and obstacles to boost trade and investment collaboration between the two countries.

On this occasion, PM Chính suggested Việt Nam and Cambodia work together to find reasonable solutions to the remaining 16 per cent of border demarcation and marker planting, thus establishing a borderline of peace, stability, and sustainable development between the two countries.

He also urged Cambodia’s attention to resolving the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, so that they can stabilise their lives and contribute to Cambodia’s prosperous development and the bilateral friendship. VNS