Việt Nam wishes to strengthen partnership with Kazakhstan, Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình gave a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency Zhumagali A.Zh, emphasising that Việt Nam values traditional friendship and cooperation with Kazakhstan and wishes to strengthen partnerships with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan.

Bình highlighted the two nations’ frequent exchange of all-level delegations and cooperation across Party, state, and parliamentary channels, as well as their mutual support at regional and multilateral forums.

Despite positive economic ties, he pointed out that bilateral trade remains below its potential, urging expanded collaboration to reach the US$1 billion threshold. He also stressed the importance of boosting cultural exchange, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

On anti-corruption efforts, Binh praised Kazakhstan’s achievements, reflected in its improved Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), and welcomed the Kazakh delegation’s working session with Việt Nam’s Government Inspectorate, hoping for practical outcomes.

For his part, Chairman Zhumagali A.Zh expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in learning from Việt Nam’s anti-corruption drive and administrative reforms.

He hoped the upcoming high-level visit of Vietnamese leaders to Kazakhstan scheduled for this May would pave the way for a memorandum of understanding between the two anti-corruption agencies.

Deputy PM Bình also expressed his hope that the document will be signed, contributing to the development of the two agencies' relations. VNS