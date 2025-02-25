Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam calls for peaceful measures to put an end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

February 25, 2025 - 12:54
Vietnamese representative to the United Nations also praised constructive initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue to bring an end to the conflict, based on international law and the UN Charter, and with full regard for the legitimate interests of all parties involved.
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addresses the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York regarding Ukraine situation. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has voiced deep concern over the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its devastating consequences, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and urged all parties to avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

Addressing an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York on February 24 to address the ongoing situation in Ukraine, which marked three years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the UN, stressed the importance of prioritising the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure while facilitating urgent humanitarian aid for those affected.

Ambassador Giang reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent position on settling international disputes through peaceful measures, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, especially core principles of respecting independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, and refraining from the use or threat of force.

He noted Việt Nam's strong support for the UN’s role in upholding international peace and security. The diplomat also praised constructive initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue to bring an end to the conflict, based on international law and the UN Charter, and with full regard for the legitimate interests of all parties involved.

Ambassador Giang further highlighted that any resolution to the conflict must be achieved through consensus, with the active participation of all relevant sides, rather than deepening divisions and confrontation.

He reiterated Việt Nam's readiness to contribute actively to diplomatic efforts, as well as to Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery, in pursuit of peace and stability for the region and the world as a whole. — VNA/VNS

