Vietnamese, Thai officials visit Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Monday visited the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, a world cultural heritage site in Hà Nội, as part of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

The two officials' spouses joined on the trip.

They explored Việt Nam's thousands-year history through the artifacts preserved at the UNESCO-recognised site, which highlights the historical significance of the capital.

Before concluding the visit, they enjoyed coffee together and discussed the relationship and potential cooperation between the two countries in culture and education. They agreed that enhancing cultural exchange would bring Việt Nam and Thailand closer together.

Earlier the same day, Vũ Thị Bích Ngọc, spouse of Deputy PM and FM Son and Korkan Sangiampongsa, spouse of Thai FM Sangiampongsa visited the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum in Hà Nội. — VNS