PM hands over decisions on establishment of 15 new Party organisations

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member, Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over a conference to announce the committee’s decisions to establish 15 new Party organisations in Hà Nội on Monday.

The conference was attended by Politburo members: Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, and Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang. Several members of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Ministers were also present like Trần Hồng Hà, Lê Thanh Long, Hồ Đức Phớc, Mai Văn Chính, and Nguyễn Chí Dũng, along with National Assembly Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh.

The newly-established Party organisations are of the Ministries of Justice; Industry and Trade; Culture, Sports, and Tourism; Foreign Affairs; Health; Training and Education; Finance; Construction; Agriculture and Environment; Science and Technology; and Home Affairs; and Ethnic and Religious Affairs; the State Bank of Việt Nam, the Government Inspectorate; and the advisory agencies of the Government’s Party Committee.

The reorganisation also encompassed personnel decisions, with appointments made to various leadership positions within the new party organisations, including executive boards, standing committees, secretaries, deputy secretaries, and inspection commission members.

PM Chính ordered the Party organisations to develop working regulations, assign responsibilities, and establish coordination mechanisms between the Party committees at all levels as well as between the committees and competent agencies to ensure stable and effective operations under the new model.

Besides, the Government leader asked for meticulous preparations for the 14th National Party Congress while mandating a rational rearrangement of facilities and assets. He also laid stress on the significance of maintaining strong ideological work and personnel organisational management, particularly issues related to regimes and policies for the staff.

There is a huge workload that need to be done in 2025 for the Government’s Party Committee and its Party organisations, including the organisation of the country’s major celebrations, the implementation of national development goals for the 2021-2025 period, and the performance of resolutions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, National Assembly, and Government, especially those on economic growth, technological advancement, digital transformation, and large-scale project development.

PM Chính particularly stressed the critical role of the secretaries of the Party organisations and heads of ministries in providing comprehensive leadership and bearing full responsibility for their respective units' activities. He called for unity, exemplary leadership, and outstanding performance in fulfilling assigned tasks, emphasising the principle of party members taking the lead. VNS