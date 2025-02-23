Việt Nam congratulates Japan on Emperor’ birthday

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Sunday cabled messages of congratulations to their Japanese counterparts on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito’s birthday.

State President Lương Cường sent congratulations to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent a congratulatory message to Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwaya Takeshi. — VNS