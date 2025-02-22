Việt Nam, Russia set cooperation directions at Hà Nội political consultation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng and her Russian counterpart A. Rudenko co-chaired a political consultation in Hà Nội on February 21.

In the spirit of sincerity, openness and trust, the officials reviewed the implementation and coordination to bring into full play the agreements reached by leaders of the two sides over the recent past, and discussed measures to enhance cooperation between the two foreign ministries, while comparing notes on international and regional issues of mutual concerns.

Both diplomats expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of the Việt Nam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, stressing the frequent exchanges of high-level delegations that have laid a solid foundation for broader bilateral ties. They particularly noted the tangible outcomes achieved following high-profile diplomatic events, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Việt Nam in June last year, the phone talks between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the Russian President in August, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s official trip to Russia in September.

Hằng and Rudenko reaffirmed their commitments to maintaining and promoting bilateral cooperation in the domains of politics, economy – trade, defence – security, science – technology, education – training, culture, and tourism so as to capitalise on the potential and meet the development demand of the two countries. They agreed to effectively carry out the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, accelerate the implementation of the signed agreements and priority projects, and meticulously prepare for upcoming high-level visits this year - a special year that marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and major celebrations of both sides.

Regarding regional and international issues, they concurred that it is necessary to strengthen the exchange of viewpoints, coordination as well as mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, including the UN, contributing to peace and stability in the Asia – Pacific and the world as a whole.

Hằng affirmed Việt Nam's policy of supporting and being ready to participate in international mediation efforts to seek a lasting peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the engagement of all relevant parties.

She also expressed gratitude for the Russian foreign ministry's support of the Vietnamese community in the country and called for visa exemption considerations for Vietnamese citizens holding ordinary passports, facilitating their travel to and business in the country.

She added that the Vietnamese foreign ministry will join hands with the Russian side to create favourable conditions for Russian citizens living, working, and studying in Việt Nam.

The officials also reached consensus on maintaining close coordination and the political consultation to foster mutual understanding and effectively carry out the signed agreements between high-ranking leaders of the two countries, helping bring the Việt Nam – Russia relationship to a new high and make it on par with the established comprehensive strategic partnership.

The same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ hosted a reception for Rudenko. The guest emphasised Russia's commitment to the traditional cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam, expressing desire for more dynamic bilateral relations across all sectors.

Vũ thanked Russia for supporting Việt Nam’s stance and expressed his hope that Russia will continue backing Việt Nam to preserve an environment of peace and stability for cooperation and development in the Asia – Pacific. — VNS