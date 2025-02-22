Bạch Long Vĩ: timeless symbol of sea and island sovereignty

With its pristine beauty and historical significance, Bạch Long Vĩ Island District some 110 kilometres off the northern port city of Hải Phòng is home to 326 households with 1,152 members, primarily engaged in fishing and fisheries-related services. Fishing vessels often seek shelter in the island's harbour during rough seas.

According to Bùi Trung Tiến, secretary of the Bạch Long Vĩ District Communist Party Committee, the island district stands as a symbol of endurance and resilience in the vast sea.

Situated in the middle of the Gulf of Bắc Bộ (internationally called Tonkin Gulf), Bạch Long Vĩ is the farthest island from northern Việt Nam’s mainland, and about 15 nautical miles from the boundary between Việt Nam and China.

Established on December 9, 1992, as a district directly under Hải Phòng, Bạch Long Vĩ holds a key position in economic development, national defence and security.

During a visit to Bạch Long Vĩ in mid-November 2024, General Secretary Tô Lâm of the Communist Party of Việt Nam praised the efforts of local residents, army soldiers, and youth volunteers in building the forefront island of the nation.

He commended their transformation of Bạch Long Vĩ from a barren and remote land into a green, clean, and thriving island with complete socio-economic infrastructure over the past 30 years. He stressed that these achievements were the result of tireless efforts, hard work, and relentless dedication.

The Party leader also highlighted the enthusiasm, volunteerism, creativity, and passion of the island’s youth, as well as the strong bond between the military and the people, saying this spirit should be widely promoted.

Stable socioeconomic growth

Bạch Long Vĩ has made significant progress in political, social, and infrastructural development. According to local authorities over 60 key projects have been completed, contributing to the island’s economy, national security, and defence, while strengthening Việt Nam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

Challenges faced by the district since its establishment have gradually been addressed, particularly transport and communications between the island and the mainland.

In July 2020, the Hoa Phượng Đỏ ship, with a capacity of 200 passengers and 50 tonnes of cargo, was put into operation, reducing the travel time between Hải Phòng and Bạch Long Vĩ to six hours—significantly shorter than before. This has helped meet the travel needs of both civilians and military personnel.

A logistics centre, docking stations, and a passenger terminal for the Hải Phòng - Bạch Long Vĩ route (Hoa Động Port) have been operational since March 2023. Additionally, clean water supply systems have been built, meeting the island’s daily needs and partially supporting offshore fishing vessels.

The island’s power supply—generated through a combination of diesel, wind, and solar energy—delivers over 5MW, ensuring sufficient energy for the next 10-15 years.

According to Tiến, Bạch Long Vĩ recorded stable socioeconomic growth in 2024, with key indicators meeting set targets. The district island’s total production value reached an estimated VNĐ 467.19 billion, up 8.97 per cent year-on-year. State management in national defence, security, and maritime sovereignty protection has also been strengthened.

'Outpost for maritime sovereignty'

Journalist Nguyễn Anh Tú, chairman of the Hải Phòng Journalists Association, said he was always deeply moved when visiting Bạch Long Vĩ and seeing the Party and national flags flying high on the island’s central flagpole.

"For Vietnamese people, the sight of the national flag over national waters is not only a symbol of sovereignty but also an affirmation of Việt Nam’s sacred and inviolable maritime territory. It embodies national pride and unity," Tú said.

Tiến also expressed his admiration for the young volunteers who work tirelessly on the island, noting that their contributions have improved living conditions and created a solid barrier in protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

For Nguyễn Bích Hợp, head of the Hải Phòng Youth Volunteer Brigade, "every visit to Bạch Long Vĩ brings a sense of pride".

"Seeing boats with the national flag flying proudly amid the vast ocean," she said, "is a testament to the resilience of the fishermen and a powerful message of patriotism and commitment."

"Fishermen who brave the seas daily are the silent sentinels of the nation, facing hardships and dangers to safeguard the country’s marine resources. Their work is not only crucial to national defence but also to the nation’s broader development," Hợp said.

General Secretary Lâm emphasised the island’s strategic role as a key maritime gateway, controlling vital shipping lanes in the Bắc Bộ Gulf, and providing logistical support for military operations. He also highlighted its rich marine ecosystem and potential as a fisheries hub.

He urged Hải Phòng and Bạch Long Vĩ to develop a clear-cut strategy for the island, ensuring it serves as both an outpost for maritime sovereignty, and an engine for economic growth.

Bạch Long Vĩ should focus on implementing the national programme for new-style rural development, accelerating digital transformation, and enhancing marine resource and environmental protection, while also promoting cultural values, he said. VNS