Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam announces baseline for determining territorial sea width in the Gulf of Tonkin

February 21, 2025 - 16:03
Việt Nam establishes a new baseline for determining the width of its territorial sea in the Gulf of Tonkin, reinforcing maritime sovereignty and aligning with international law.
An illustration of the baseline used to calculate the width of Việt Nam's territorial waters in the Gulf of Tonkin. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HÀ NỘI — The Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam has issued a formal declaration establishing the baseline used to calculate the width of Việt Nam's territorial sea in the Gulf of Tonkin.

According to a release on February 21 issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the announcement follows Resolution No. 68/NQ-UBTVQH15, dated February 14, 2025, issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The establishment of the baseline in the Gulf of Tonkin aims to uphold Việt Nam's rights and obligations under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and aligns with Việt Nam's 2012 Law of the Sea.

The baseline has been determined based on UNCLOS regulations, reflecting the geographical and natural characteristics of the Gulf of Tonkin while ensuring compliance with international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party or member.

The baseline serves as a legal foundation for defining Việt Nam's maritime boundaries and the extent of its maritime zones in accordance with UNCLOS and the 2000 delimitation of the territorial seas, exclusive economic zones and continental shelves of the two countries in Beibu Gulf/Gulf of Tonkin between Việt Nam and China.

It provides a robust legal basis for safeguarding and exercising Việt Nam's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, contributing to economic development, maritime management, and enhancing international cooperation. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

UK King affirms support for multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam

Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Đỗ Minh Hùng highlighted sound development in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, education and training, and defence and security. He pledged to do his utmost to further deepen the Việt Nam-UK relationship.
Politics & Law

HCM City has new chairman

Newly elected HCM City People's Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được affirmed his commitment to collaborating with the city’s leadership to develop HCM City into a modern, civilised, innovative, happy, and compassionate metropolis, maintaining its role as the economic engine,

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom