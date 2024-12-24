Việt Nam, China conduct joint patrol in northern Gulf of Tonkin

HẢI PHÒNG -- The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) and its Chinese counterpart on December 24 conducted the fourth joint patrol in the northern waters of the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Móng Cái City in the northern province of Quảng and Dongxing City in China's Guangxi Province.

The activity aimed to strengthen coordination in combating crimes and legal violations at sea, particularly during the year-end period.

The joint patrol, spanning from Point 1 to Point 9 along the demarcation line of the Gulf of Tonkin, covered a distance of 120 nautical miles. This zone is crucial for export, import and goods exchange between Việt Nam and China, but it is also abused for smuggling, trade fraud, illegal transportation of goods, and unauthorised border crossings by sea.

The VCG played a proactive role in public awareness raising efforts, informing dozens of fishing vessels from both countries about the importance of adhering to regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing so as to help with having the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted and driving the sustainable development of Vietnam's fisheries sector.

A day earlier, the VCG released 10 containers of juvenile grouper into the bordering waters as part of efforts to enrich marine resources.

Starting in 2024, joint patrols in the bordering waters is conducted quarterly by the coast guard forces of Việt Nam and China, aiming to maintain security and order while ensuring legal compliance among citizens of both nations. -- VNS