HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of sympathy to Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi over severe human and asset losses caused by Cyclone Chido.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also offered sympathies to Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo. — VNS