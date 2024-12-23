Việt Nam, Sweden build extensive, sustainable foundation for future collaboration

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) organised an international seminar themed “55 Years of Việt Nam-Sweden Diplomatic Relations" in Hà Nội on Monday, drawing a large number of domestic and foreign experts and scholars.

In his opening remarks, VASS Vice President Dr. Đặng Xuân Thanh said that January 11, 1969, marked a milestone as Sweden became the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam. Over the past 55 years, Sweden has not only been the largest Nordic donor of non-refundable aid to Việt Nam but also an equal partner, with mutually beneficial cooperation.

In recent years, Sweden has made significant contributions to supporting Việt Nam in various fields, particularly in training high-quality human resources in science, technology, and journalism, Thanh said. However, exchanges and cooperation in science and technology remain modest.

Therefore, the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations is an opportunity for both countries to reflect on their cooperation journey and identify solutions to elevate their bilateral relationship across all fields. This seminar is a chance to honour Sweden's contributions to Việt Nam's development and build a more extensive and sustainable foundation for future collaboration, he added.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Văn Lịch from the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Việt Nam and Sweden have established a strong partnership across various fields. However, in the context of globalisation and emerging challenges, promoting trade, investment, and expanding cooperation is an urgent task.

Close cooperation will not only help effectively harness existing potential but also expand relations in critical areas such as green transition, digital economy, and circular economy, thus bringing practical benefits to the people and promote sustainable development in both regions, stated Lịch.

Making the most of new-generation free trade agreements, especially the European Union-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), has become an important tool for the two sides to enhance their cooperation, he said.

Oscar Staffas Edstrom, head of trade and economic affairs at the Swedish Embassy in Việt Nam, affirmed Sweden's commitment to accompanying and supporting Việt Nam on its journey toward sustainable development through innovative initiatives and strategic investments.

Sweden is not only a trade and investment partner but also pledges to assist Việt Nam in several key sectors, he stated, adding that Sweden is ready to share its experience, technology, and resources to promote Việt Nam's development in areas such as innovation, renewable energy, health care, and human resource training. He affirmed his country’s strategic investments not only boost economic growth but also create jobs, enhance technological capabilities, and improve the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

At the event, participants focused on discussing the promotion of trade and investment cooperation, particularly optimising the potential of the EVFTA in such areas as renewable energy, information technology (IT), and sustainable production. They emphasised the role of innovation and digital transformation, with collaborative initiatives in artificial intelligence, IT, and smart city development. — VNS