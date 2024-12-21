Vietnamese, Indian coast guards conduct joint sea exercises

NEW DELHI — Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8005 departed Kochi on Friday, after a 4-day visit that strengthened the partnership between the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to a statement released by the ICG, the visit aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two forces. A key highlight was a comprehensive sea exercise code-named ‘Sahayog–Hợp Tác’, conducted off the coast of Kochi, Kerala state in southern India.

The exercise addressed critical maritime security challenges and included various scenarios, such as search and rescue, a pollution-response demonstration like oil spills, and other environmental hazards at sea.

The exercise also simulated Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations to inspect vessels suspected of illegal activities and to combat drug trafficking. Additionally, it included joint training activities to neutralise asymmetric threats.

The statement emphasised that the visit of the CSB 8005 to Kochi is a strong symbol of the increasingly cooperation between VCG and ICG through collaborative efforts, as both India and Việt Nam strive for a more secure and safe maritime environment. — VNS