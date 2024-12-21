Việt Nam modernises military, strengthens national defence

Việt Nam’s national defence industry has made significant strides in recent years, expanding its range of products to include dual-use capabilities while ensuring high quality and contributing to the self-sufficiency of weapons and equipment.

These advancements play a vital role in modernising the military, strengthening national defence, and safeguarding the country. Beyond its military contributions, the defence industry has also supported Việt Nam’s broader industrialisation and modernisation goals.

The Air Defence-Air Force (ADAF) has been equipped with new-generation fighter jets, such as Su-30MK2. However, mastering advanced aircraft requires thorough training, particularly in managing in-flight emergencies. This ensures young pilots can quickly adapt to new equipment while minimising the number of flight hours required for training and combat readiness on real fighter jets.

To address these challenges, Vietnamese defence engineers have developed an advanced flight simulator for the Su-30MK2 fighter jet.

During a recent training session using the simulator, young pilots from the 927th Air Regiment under the ADAF faced a simulated scenario where the engine fire warning light illuminated shortly after take-off. The cockpit alarm was followed by instructions from ground control on extinguishing the in-flight fire and executing an emergency landing.

Thanks to their training and coordination, the Su-30MK2 safely landed despite operating with only one functional engine.

These emergency scenarios, critical for combat readiness, are made possible by the advanced flight simulator entirely developed by Việt Nam’s defence industry.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Ngọc Hải of the 927th Regiment highlighted the simulator’s value, saying, "The simulator shortens the time required for pilots to practise real flights, saving flight hours while still meeting mission requirements during combat readiness and training with advanced weapon systems."

Unlike the Russian-designed simulators, which feature a single cockpit for two pilots, Vietnamese engineers have created a training centre equipped with 12 flight simulators and a ground control station. This setup replicates the structure of a fighter jet regiment, providing an environment for pilots to refine their skills and facilitating complex air combat simulations.

According to the regiment’s officers, the Vietnamese-developed simulator allows regular practice for take-offs, landings, and emergency situations. It also enhances coordination among flight teams and ground control crews, offering capabilities that the Russian simulators lack.

One of the simulator's key advantages is its full localisation in Vietnamese, making it easier for pilots and technicians to operate.

Lt Col Trần Xuân Quyền, head of the flight simulation team, explained, "The system’s operations, from creating flight scenarios to controlling aircraft parameters and weather conditions, can be set up quickly and intuitively. This simplifies the process compared to the Russian system."

After five years of research, Việt Nam’s defence engineers developed the Su-30MK2 flight simulator with superior features compared to the original Russian product. This achievement makes Việt Nam the second country in the world, after Sukhoi, to successfully design and develop a simulator for the fourth-generation Su-30MK2 fighter jet.

Notably, the simulator is the only one globally that enables simultaneous training for both pilots and ground control personnel within the same scenario.

National Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang praised this accomplishment, saying, "We are demonstrating to the world that the Việt Nam People’s Army is a combat force, a working force, and a labour force. Our national defence industry is advancing towards self-reliance, dual-use capabilities, and modernisation."

Building a modern defence industry

According to Col Nguyễn Phúc Linh, director of the Institute of Weapons under the Ministry of National Defence, developing new-generation defence weapons requires a high level of scientific expertise. Many components of defence technology involve intricate research and precision manufacturing, supported by substantial investments in advanced testing and production technology.

Lt Gen Hồ Quang Tuấn, chief of the General Department of National Defence Industry, said that the development of Việt Nam’s defence industry is a strategic initiative guided by the Communist Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence.

Since the ninth National Congress of the Party in April 2001, Việt Nam has prioritised building a modern, self-reliant, and dual-use national defence industry. The 13th National Congress of the Party in February 2021 further outlined the need to "develop a modern, dual-use national defence industry that serves both national security and socioeconomic development".

On January 26, 2022, the Politburo issued Resolution 8 for the military to accelerate national defence industry development by 2030 and beyond. The plan envisions creating a self-reliant, modern defence sector capable of mastering advanced technologies to meet the needs of a modern military and safeguard the country.

The General Department of National Defence Industry has implemented initiatives to enhance infrastructure, human resources, and technological capacity. Việt Nam has made significant progress in the research, design, production, and repair of weapons and equipment, including new-generation firearms, guided weapons, and modern navy ships.

Additionally, the defence industry has developed technical materials and supplies to reduce dependence on imports, contributing to Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation.

Việt Nam’s international cooperation in the defence sector has also expanded, enhancing its global reputation and military power. This cooperation includes technology transfers, joint ventures, and collaborations in developing weapon prototypes.

Lt Gen Tuấn stressed the importance of mastering the design, technology, and manufacturing of advanced weaponry to build a modern defence industry.

"We must focus on developing high-tech weaponry, smart systems, and strategic armaments to equip our forces for future challenges," he said.

Achieving these goals requires strong political will and coordinated efforts, particularly in three key areas: scientific and technological capabilities, institutional frameworks, and human resources.

Defence and civilian needs

Col Phan Thị Hoài Vân, deputy chief of Staff of the General Department of National Defence Industry, highlighted the importance of dual-use technology.

"The defence industry can produce military as well as civilian goods," she said. "Most countries prioritise dual-use technologies to accelerate innovation in defence while promoting industrial and economic development."

By adopting a dual-use approach, Việt Nam’s defence industry can optimise its internal strengths and address both national security and economic needs. This strategy helps reduce dependency, diversify technology acquisition, and create flexibility in achieving strategic goals.

Lt Gen Tuấn emphasised the need for Việt Nam to participate in global value chains, focusing initially on economic and dual-use products. "We must leverage our strengths to develop competitive products for domestic and international markets while prioritising export production that complies with legal regulations," he said.

Efforts should also include technology transfer, joint ventures, training cooperation, and branding military and dual-use products for export. Strategic planning and promotion of international partnerships would be essential for achieving these objectives, he said.

Integrating defence into broader economic strategies ensures that Việt Nam’s defence industry remains a crucial driver of both security and industrial progress, contributing to the country’s long-term development goals. VNS