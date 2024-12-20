Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Military might

December 20, 2024 - 16:54
A diverse range of military equipment, including aircraft, tanks, missiles drones and firearms have been showcased in the Việt Nam Defence Expo 2024, It serves as a prominent international event promoting defence diplomacy and cooperation across various fields for peace, stability and development in the region and worldwide.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom