Military might

A diverse range of military equipment, including aircraft, tanks, missiles drones and firearms have been showcased in the Việt Nam Defence Expo 2024, It serves as a prominent international event promoting defence diplomacy and cooperation across various fields for peace, stability and development in the region and worldwide.
The diplomat laid stress on the significance of the political event to the country, affirming the pivotal role of the army in the national protection, construction, and development over the past years.
Cooperation in enhancing capacities benefits both countries and does not undermine the sovereignty or rights of any nation in the region, he affirmed, assessing that Việt Nam plays an equal role alongside all other nations.
The Việt Nam – Germany partnership has evolved beyond basic training assistance to encompass broader military and defence collaboration, following the signing of a cooperation deal during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Việt Nam in November 2022.
The article highlighted Việt Nam's stable political and social environment, bolstered defence and security capacities, and enhanced quality of life for its citizens in both material and spiritual aspects.
Upholding the principles of self-reliance and resilience, the VPA has actively engaged in labour, production and economic development through innovative and adaptive approaches, making significant contributions to the nation's achievements.