Nine newly-adopted laws made public

HÀ NỘI — The Presidential Office on Friday announced the President’s order to make public nine new laws that were passed by the 15th National Assembly at its eighth session.

They are the Value Added Tax Law; the Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Securities, Accounting Law, Law on Independent Audit, State Budget Law, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Tax Management Law, Law on Personal Income Tax, Law on the National Reserves, and Law on Handling of Administrative Violations; the Cultural Heritage Law; the Notary Law; the Law on Urban and Rural Planning; the Trade Union Law; the Data Law; the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Law; and the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control.

The Value Added Tax Law consists of four chapters and 18 articles, stipulating taxable and non-taxable entities, taxpayers, the basis and methods for tax calculation, as well as VAT deduction and refunds. It will become effective on July 1, 2025.

The Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Securities, Accounting Law, Law on Independent Audit, State Budget Law, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Tax Management Law, Law on Personal Income Tax, Law on the National Reserves, and Law on Handling of Administrative Violations comprises of 11 articles and will come into force from January 1, 2025.

Some provisions have specific effective dates, such as regulations on: professional securities investors participating in the purchase, trading, and transfer of private corporate bonds, equity capital; and independent auditing (effective from January 1, 2026); amendments and supplements to the State Budget Law (effective from the 2025 budget year); and individuals engaged in business activities on digital platforms (effective from April 1, 2025).

The Cultural Heritage Law comprises of nine chapters and 95 articles. One of its key new points is the expansion of provisions related to promoting the value of cultural heritage, exploiting and using heritage, encouraging public-private partnerships, and establishing a Cultural Heritage Conservation Fund. This creates a mechanism to attract maximum resources for the protection and promotion of cultural heritage values.

With five chapters and 59 articles, the Law on Urban and Rural Planning regulates urban and rural planning system; the building, appraisal, approval, review, adjustment, and management of such schemes; and state management over urban and rural planning.

The Notary Law, consisting of eight chapters and 76 articles, provides regulations on notaries, notarial services and procedures, and state management over the sector.

Meanwhile, with six chapters and 37 articles, the Trade Union Law stipulates the functions, duties, rights, and responsibilities of the Vietnamese trade union organisation. Key provisions of the law include workers’ rights to establish and engage in trade union activities, the rights and responsibilities of trade union members, the responsibilities of the State, organisations, enterprises and employers towards trade unions, and settlement of potential disputes.

The Data Law consists of five chapters with 46 articles, regulating the construction, development, protection, management, processing and use of digital data; digital data products and services; rights, obligations, and responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals related to digital data activities. Particularly, it includes regulations on cross-border data transfers and the establishment and development of a national data centre.

The Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Law consists of eight chapters and 55 articles laying out guidelines for fire prevention, firefighting and rescue operations, while clearly defining the responsibilities of state agencies, organisations, households and individuals. It highlights the public's role in fire safety, mandating that Vietnamese citizens aged 18 and above who are in good health participate in local firefighting and rescue teams when required.

With eight chapters and 63 articles, the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control stipulates regulations on prevention, detection, and handling of human trafficking offences; and the reception, verification, identification, and provision of support and protection to victims of human trafficking. It specifies the roles and responsibilities of various entities, including government agencies, organisations, families, and individuals, in the prevention and combat of human trafficking. The law also covers international cooperation in preventing and combating human trafficking, aligning with global efforts to address this issue.

These seven above-mentioned laws will take effect on July 1, 2025. — VNS