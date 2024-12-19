Party chief receives visiting Chinese Minister of Defence

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun and a delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) that are in Việt Nam for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival (December 22).

Hailing Dong and the Chinese delegation's visit, General Secretary Lâm described it as a strong commitment of the Party, Government, and PLA to the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies.

The visit helps materialise high-level common perceptions on strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation as a key pillar in Việt Nam-China relations, he said.

The top leader extended his regards to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He congratulated China on its remarkable achievements during over 40 years of reform and opening up and in 2024, meeting its first centenary goal and advancing toward second centenary goal, contributing positively to regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, Dong conveyed the regards from Xi to Lâm, and congratulated Việt Nam on the achievements that the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) has made over the past 80 years. He expressed his confidence that under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam led by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will achieve new great successes in its renewal and socialist construction, realising its goals on the 100th founding anniversary of the country and Party.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the Party, State, army, and people of Việt Nam always treasure the significant support from China throughout various historical periods, and highly value the substantial and breakthrough progress in relations between the two Parties, countries, and armies.

He noted that bilateral defence cooperation has been strengthened to become increasingly practical and effective, contributing to enhancing political trust, solidarity, and friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and making positive contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The leader asked the two Ministries of National Defence and armies to increase all-level exchanges and meetings, effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, and exploring new areas of potential collaboration. He emphasised the need for expanding cooperation in political and ideological education, personnel training, and border defence, and better managing and settling disputes at sea based on high-level common perceptions and international law.

Dong affirmed that China always attaches great importance to the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies. He emphasised the PLA's readiness to implement high-level common perceptions and to work with the VPA to promote substantive and comprehensive cooperation, contributing to building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNS