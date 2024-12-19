Government Party Organisation must be elite, streamlined, ensure effective operations: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, head of the Government Steering Committee for summarising the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency and effectiveness, chaired the fifth meeting of the committee in Hà Nội on December 19.

At the meeting, members of the committee discussed a draft proposal on concluding the tasks of the Government Party Civil Affairs Committee and establishing a Government Party Organisation directly under the Party Central Committee, as well as the functions, tasks, power and structure of the new Party Government Organisation, its Executive Committee and Standing Board.

Addressing the event, PM Chính asked the Ministry of Home Affairs, the standing agency of the steering committee, to coordinate with relevant agencies to gather feedback and finalise the draft proposal before submitting it to the Politburo.

He emphasised that the drafting process must strictly adhere to the Party's Statutes, regulations, and principles, while also aligning with the practical operations of the Government.

The leader urged a comprehensive review of the current performance of the Government Party Civil Affairs Committee, highlighting both achievements and shortcomings. The proposal should clarify the role, authority, functions, and responsibilities of the Government Party Organisation while ensuring its leadership and comprehensive direction over all Government activities and affiliated Party Committees.

The PM underlined the need to build an elite, streamlined and strong advisory apparatus with effective operations for the Government Party Committee, reducing intermediate steps, minimising overlapping units, promoting delegation of power and decentralisation, and assigning tasks based on merit and efficiency. The roles and relationships among advisory bodies and other entities within the political system must be clearly defined, he added.

Alongside, it is necessary to continue promoting political and ideological education to enhance the awareness of officials and Party members regarding the streamlining of the political system in line with the re-organisation of personnel for higher leadership capacity and combativeness of Party organisations and members.

PM Chính urged stronger efforts to create consensus during the implementation of the scheme, prevent disruptions during the restructuring process while safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of public servants and employees.

At the meeting, members of the steering committee also gave opinions to a draft report of the Government Party Civil Affairs Committee on the implementation of Resolution 18. — VNS