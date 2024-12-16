Capable personnel key to Party building: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Personnel is a key factor in the development of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Monday, while at the national conference reviewing the Party building work in 2024 and laying out next year’s plans.

Noting the heavy workload and the critical moment for national growth ahead, the Party chief urged better awareness of the role of Party building in this process and determination in completing the tasks assigned.

This includes restructuring the political apparatus to create breakthroughs and achieve the goals set for 2024-25 and the entire tenure of the 13th National Party Congress.

While acknowledging the achievements in Party building from the grassroots to central levels, as well as in implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, he pointed out several shortcomings that must be addressed in the immediate future.

Areas of focus include personnel recruitment, training, appointment, rotation and evaluation as well as prevention of misconduct, strategic personnel arrangement, effective local Party activities, controlling the exploitation of power, along with administrative reforms.

The Party leader noted that the political system streamlining includes personnel restructuring. This is an extremely challenging task that involves personal interests, aspirations and emotions.

Therefore, the restructuring process must be carried out with objectiveness, caution, democracy, logic and comprehensiveness.

The Central Organisation Commission and other departments involved in Party building must promote their role as advisors to successfully implement this task, said Lâm.

He also underscored that this process must closely follow and abide by the principles and directions of the Party, in alignment with the Constitution, the Party’s Charter and Political Platform, as well as the Party Central Committee’s resolutions to ensure a holistic, comprehensive and interconnected approach.

Assigning only one department as the main responsible body for a task will help remove the obstacles from overlapping functions, missions and scope of work, he said.

Party chief Lâm stressed that the goal is to streamline the Party’s apparatus to ensure this is the intellectual core, the commander, the pioneer and the leader of the nation.

In addition to lean advisory bodies and Party committees, thorough assessments must be made on hybrid roles with the Party and the political system for appropriate measures.

An urgent review of Party regulations is also necessary for prompt adjustments in accordance with the laws, ensuring the legal framework for the immediate operation of the streamlined political system.

Party chief Lâm stressed that restructuring at each level and sector requires urgent review to ensure capable and competent personnel who can fulfil the roles and responsibilities assigned, in addition to preventing corruption and misconduct during this process.

Lâm requests that leaders and heads of Party committees take the initiative in their tasks.

Preparations for the Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026 must be done with comprehensiveness, focusing on the quality of draft documents to be presented, as well as the election process to ensure competent leadership bodies at each level.

Addressing the event, head of the Central Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng requested that Party building work will continue to receive support and direction from the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Secretariate to ensure a quality, effective political system in response to future’s missions and requirements. — VNS