Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese - English bilingual book about President Hồ Chí Minh launched

December 16, 2024 - 09:06
Each stage of his revolutionary activities and every milestone in his life and career are closely tied to the history of the Vietnamese revolution spanning over half a century.
The Vietnamese - English bilingual book entitled "President Hồ Chí Minh – Biography and Career". Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI – The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has launched a Vietnamese - English bilingual book entitled "President Hồ Chí Minh – Biography and Career".

According to the publishing house, many works have been written about President Hồ Chí Minh's life, revolutionary career, thought, morality and style in Vietnamese and other languages. Among them, the Vietnamese - English bilingual book "President Hồ Chí Minh – Biography and Career", compiled by the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, is a valuable resource that includes essential information about Nguyễn Ái Quốc – Hồ Chí Minh sought by a large number of readers both at home and abroad.

The book offers readers a comprehensive overview of the life, career, thought, morality and style of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Each stage of his revolutionary activities and every milestone in his life and career are closely tied to the history of the Vietnamese revolution spanning over half a century. The legacy he left behind carries profound values and significance, continually illuminating the way for Việt Nam’s revolution to achieve glorious victories and steadily advance on the path of renewal for the goals of prosperity, strength, democracy, equity and civilisation.

The book is divided into three chapters: “From Youth to Patriotic Activities in the International Communist Movement,” “From the Founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to the Victory in the Resistance War Against French Colonialists (1930–1954),” and “Reforming and Building Socialism in the North and Leading the National Democratic Revolution in the South”.

The book also features notable images of President Hồ Chí Minh. VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Prime Minister meets voters in Cần Thơ

Voters made recommendations to the National Assembly and the Government on many issues of concern related to the North-South high-speed railway and solutions to attract corporations and enterprises to invest in the industrial parks of Cần Thơ City.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom