Prime Minister meets voters in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday met with voters in Cờ Đỏ District in the Mekong Delta province of Cần Thơ during his working visit to the area.

He updated the voters on the results of the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly including legislative tasks, task groups related to socio-economy, State budget, supervision and other important issues.

The deputies approved 18 laws, 21 resolutions and the North-South high-speed railway project in the form of public investment with a preliminary total investment of over VNĐ1.7 quadrillion (US$67 billion), he said.

At the meeting, voters submitted recommendations to the National Assembly and the Government on many issues of concern related to the North-South high-speed railway and solutions to attract corporations and enterprises to invest in the industrial parks of Cần Thơ City.

The voters also proposed policies on vocational training to shift labour from agriculture to industry and services. They hope the Government will implement specific and practical policies to support farmers to participate in the project of 1 million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

They also expect the Government to promote the project to ensure water security for the western Hậu River and prevent flooding and landslides in Cần Thơ City.

Responding to voters’ comments, PM Chính said the Government had directed ministries and sectors to review and develop a comprehensive project to prevent landslides, saltwater intrusion, droughts and climate change in the entire Mekong Delta region, and requested Cần Thơ to actively engage in.

PM Chính said the Government would continue to step up the implementation of major projects on rapid and sustainable development of the Mekong Delta region such as the project to prevent landslides, subsidence, and saltwater intrusion; the project to develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice; human resource training.

Regarding developing transport infrastructure, including expressways, airports, large seaports, inland waterways and railways, he said along with the North-South high-speed railway from Hà Nội to HCM City, the Government and relevant agencies were studying to implement the HCM City - Cần Thơ railway line and extending it down to the southernmost province of Cà Mau.

He affirmed that the Government always listened to voters’ comments, aspirations and expected to receive more feedback.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army and Christmas for Catholics, PM Chính presented 20 gifts to 20 families of war invalids, martyrs, and exemplary Catholic families in Cờ Đỏ District.

He also presented 30 great solidarity houses to poor and near-poor households in Thới Lai, Ô Môn, Thốt Nốt districts.

Earlier, in the morning, the leader offered incense and flowers to commemorate revolutionary predecessors, heroes and martyrs, and planted a memorial tree at the relic site of the An Nam Communist Party Cell at the Cờ Đỏ plantation - the first Communist Party organisation in Cần Thơ. — VNS