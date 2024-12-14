Ceremony in Laos recalls 80-year history of Vietnamese army

VIENTIANE — The Defence Attaché Office of Việt Nam in Laos hosted a ceremony in Vientiane on December 13 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The event brought together officials of Laos, defence attachés from various countries, representatives of international organisations, and Vietnamese people in the country.

In his address, Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Laos Colonel Võ Văn Thông recalled the establishment of the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army, the forerunner of the VPA, on December 22, 1944, following a directive of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Inheriting the patriotism and rich military tradition of Việt Nam and gaining support from international friends, particularly the Lao army and people, the VPA had demonstrated its continuous growth and steadfastness as a revolutionary army emerging from the people, fighting for the people, and deserving its status as a special political force and an absolutely loyal and trustworthy combatant force of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, General Chansamone Chanyalath, member of the Politburo of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, praised the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. This relationship, cultivated by generations of leaders, had fostered strong ties between the two armies throughout their shared struggles for independence and in their ongoing nation-building and defence missions.

He expressed confidence that under the clear-sighted leadership of the two Parties, the two armies would continue to uphold their role in nurturing and advancing the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship, and to work together and coordinate with the militaries of countries in the region and the world to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity for their peoples.

The ceremony featured historical documentary screenings about Việt Nam’s liberation struggle, cultural performances, traditional Vietnamese cuisine, and reflections on the VPA’s 80-year history. — VNS