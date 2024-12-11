80th anniversary of Việt Nam People’s Army marked abroad

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese embassies in Moscow, New Delhi and Tel Aviv held ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) on Tuesday.

In Moscow, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi recalled the history of the VPA as well as its glorious victories over the past 80 years, while affirming the army and people Việt Nam will never forget the heartfelt assistance from the former Soviet Union and Russia today.

Lieut. Gen. Aleksandr Kshimovsky, head of Russia's Main Department of International Military Cooperation, underlined the enduring support Russia has extended to Việt Nam, a tradition from the Soviet era. He hailed Việt Nam as a reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general.

Military and technical cooperation with Việt Nam is crucial for enhancing its defence capabilities, especially amid current global complexities, he said.

In New Delhi, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải reaffirmed India’s support for Việt Nam, both during its struggle for independence and in its ongoing pursuit of peace and development. He underscored the profound, longstanding friendship between the two nations, which continues to thrive, particularly in the field of national defence-security.

Both countries have effectively realised the Joint Vision Statement on India-Việt Nam Defence Partnership Toward 2030 and are actively exploring new avenues for cooperation in peacekeeping operations, disaster relief, and maritime security, he said.

Defence attaché Col. Trịnh Ngọc Đại recounted the VPA’s illustrious accomplishments, from its role in the nation’s liberation to its ongoing contributions to national building and safeguarding, saying that the VPA always actively pushes forward global integration and defence diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti affirmed that defence ties form the cornerstone of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marked by mutual trust, respect and shared strategic interests.

In Tel Aviv, Vietnamese defence attaché Col. Vũ Đức Phúc highlighted defence diplomacy as a key pillar of Việt Nam's foreign policy, serving as an essential channel to build strategic trust and foster friendship with other nations and international organisations, contributing to elevating the stature of the country, its people and VPA.

According to him, Việt Nam has actively joined numerous multilateral defence and military mechanisms and forums at both global and regional levels. The country has established defence ties with over 100 nations and maintained defence or military attaché offices in 35 countries and the United Nations.

Delegates at all ceremonies also watched a documentary chronicling the establishment of the Việt Nam Liberation Army Team, now known as the VPA, under the directive of President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNS