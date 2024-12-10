Việt Nam, China celebrate signing of land border treaty and documents

BEIJING — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended a ceremony in Beijing on December 10 marking 25 years since the signing of the Việt Nam-China Land Border Treaty and 15 years since the signing of three legal documents on the land border between the two countries.

The three legal documents are the protocol on border demarcation and marker planting, the agreement on border management regulations, and the other on border gates and regulations on the management of border gates.

The ceremony, jointly held by the two countries’ foreign ministries, formed part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing visit to China, where he also co-chaired the 16th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

It also saw the attendance of Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

In his speech, Sơn emphasised that the signing of the treaty and the three legal documents marked a historic milestone, opening a new chapter in the bilateral relations and contributing significantly to upholding the principles of international law.

Since the implementation of the three legal documents, the Việt Nam-China land border situation has remained basically stable, with the borderline and boundary markers well maintained. Social order in border areas has been ensured, while the opening and upgrade of border gates and traffic connectivity, and the implementation of initiatives to promote development cooperation in border areas have received due attention from both sides, he said.

Sơn expressed his hope that the two countries’ border management forces would continue to work closely, especially in enhancing infrastructure and transport links across the border, particularly the railway connectivity, to turn the land border into a bridge linking China with ASEAN countries.

Wang, for his part, said as 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange, both nations need to thoroughly realise important common perceptions regarding the “six major” directions that leaders of both Parties have agreed upon, and work to step up the building of a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future in an intensive and substantive manner.

He stressed that China and Việt Nam will jointly strive to build a clear and stable borderline for mutual prosperity, and suggested both sides continue to settle issues at sea through bilateral dialogues and negotiations for mutually acceptable solutions.

As part of the ceremony, Sơn and Wang visited an exhibition showcasing 40 photos that highlight major milestones over the past 25 years since the two countries signed the Việt Nam-China Land Border Treaty. — VNS