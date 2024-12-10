Vietnamese community join Macau’s annual fundraising walk

HONG KONG — The Vietnamese community in Macau engaged in the 41st annual “Walk for a Million in Macau” charity event recently held in the Macau special administrative region, China.

The event, organised by the local administration and the Charity Fund from the Readers of Macao Daily News, drew the participation of more than 50,000 people, with the overseas Vietnamese emerging as the sole foreign community joining in this year’s fundraiser to introduce the homeland’s images to local residents and the diverse workforce of Macau.

President of the Vietnamese People Association in Macau, Dương Trung Đức, said that the Vietnamese community had had an enthusiastic response to the activities hosted by the local administration, with the fundraiser, cultural parades, and international cuisine festival being the highlights, strengthening cross-cultural bonds.

As of December 7, organisations, corporations and individuals in Macau raised more than 17 million MOP (US$2.1 million) to help the underprivileged and vulnerable in society. — VNS