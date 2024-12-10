NA Chairman tells capital to issue mechanisms for breakthroughs

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội was told to proactively issue mechanisms and policies to implement the Law on the Capital, with specific mechanisms and policies for the capital to lead the way in breakthroughs across the nation.

“It should aim to create a driving force to lead the whole region and the whole country, including strong decentralisation to the city administration,” National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said at the opening session of the 20th meeting of the People's Council of Hà Nội on Monday morning.

Mẫn also urged Hà Nội to prioritise resources to further accelerate the development of a comprehensive, intelligent and modern infrastructure system, along with high connectivity.

He emphasised the need to focus on urban planning aligned with implementation plans in the fields of economy, culture and society.

The city should take decisive action, applying comprehensive and practical measures to address environmental pollution, waste management and water treatment, air pollution and flooding.

At the same time, the city must intensify efforts to fight corruption, wastefulness and negative practices.

It should also work towards resolving slow-moving projects, maximising the potential of land resources and transforming the city's natural resources into key drivers for development, ultimately benefitting society.

He said that the People's Council of the city should continue to promote innovation in its operations, aiming to be a model for all People's Councils nationwide.

It was told to focus on reforming legal thinking, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of decision-making on key matters within its jurisdiction and monitoring compliance with the law by State management bodies and judicial agencies.

That would ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the city's administration.

Furthermore, the council should proactively work with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other political and social organisations to grasp the people's concerns and expedite the resolution of voter petitions and post-monitoring conclusions.

Emphasising the city’s role in the country's socio-economic development, he said he believed that the Party Committee of the city, the city's administration, the Fatherland Front and the people would continue to unite and work hard to overcome challenges.

“Hà Nội will become increasingly cultured, civilised and modern, contributing significantly to the nation's renewal and growth,” he said.

Streamlining apparatus

Also at the meeting, Mẫn also added that: “The immediate priority is to decisively complete the review of Resolution 18 NQ/TW and restructure and streamline the political system's organisational apparatus.”

That was a significant policy of the Party, marking a revolution in simplifying the political system.

It was crucial to achieve high consensus on both understanding and action within the political system.

“I hope that Hà Nội will lead the country in implementing the policy," he said.

In her address at the meeting, the city’s Party Secretary Bùi Thị Minh Hoài also called on the council to focus on the Party's policies, as outlined in speeches and directives by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm about the 'New era - the era of Việt Nam’s Rise', the need to build a political system that is 'Lean, strong, effective and efficient', alongside digital transformation and anti-wastefulness policies.

Hoài also called for further innovation from the council, urging them to actively engage, taking on greater responsibilities and focusing on issues that had been prioritised by the city's Party Committee.

The issues included pressing matters such as wastefulness management, environmental pollution, air quality, traffic congestion, flooding, the progress of construction projects and addressing voters' concerns to improve the quality of life for local citizens.

Chairman of the People's Council, Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, said that the session was being held at a crucial time, with both Hà Nội and the nation entering a new stage of development with numerous important tasks ahead.

According to Tuấn, the ongoing supervision of the council, feedback from voters and important directives from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, delivered at a meeting with the city’s Party Committee on November 27, highlighted several challenges and shortcomings that need to be addressed.

As such, Tuấn urged representatives to thoroughly review reports and documents, providing a comprehensive analysis of achievements, identifying weaknesses and proposing practical, coordinated solutions to overcome obstacles and foster breakthroughs in the socio-economic development of next year and beyond.

That would help ensure Hà Nội’s rapid, sustainable development, in line with the nation's progress into a new era, he said.

Achievements

Tuấn said 2024 was expected to be a year of acceleration and breakthrough, crucial for achieving the goals of the 17th city’s Party Congress and the city People's Council's socio-economic development plan for 2021-25.

It was also the third year of implementing Resolution No 15 of the Politburo on the development of Hà Nội until 2030, with a vision for 2045.

The city was expected to achieve 23 out of 24 socio-economic targets in 2024, with a forecast GRDP growth of 6.52 per cent.

Budget revenues were projected to reach VNĐ492.3 trillion (US$19.4 billion), surpassing 120.5 per cent of the forecast, a 19.6 per cent increase from the previous year.

Tourism and the number of international visitors grew strongly while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reached about $2 billion.

Social policies had been effectively implemented, marking significant events such as the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation.

National security, political stability and social order had been ensured, while international diplomacy and integration had been strengthened.

The 20th session of the People's Council for the 16th term (2021-26) runs from Monday to Thursday at the council’s headquarters.

The council is set to review and approve 55 items, including 25 reports and 30 resolutions.— VNS