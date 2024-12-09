Việt Nam honours Chinese war veterans, experts in Beijing gathering

BEIJING — The Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam held a gathering in Beijing on Monday with over 30 Chinese war veterans and experts who supported Việt Nam’s fight for national independence.

Chairing the event, permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến recalled the role China played during Việt Nam's struggles for national independence and reunification, with essential contributions of weapons, equipment, logistical aid, technical expertise and training that were instrumental in securing Việt Nam’s victories during its resistance wars.

Việt Nam always treasures, remembers and is deeply grateful for the timely and heartfelt provided by the Chinese Party, Government, people and army, he said.

Chiến said that the commission and ministry are undertaking a review to preserve the cemeteries of fallen soldiers and the graves of Chinese experts who supported Việt Nam's revolution.

He took this occasion to invite Chinese veterans to visit Việt Nam for the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the All-People's Defence Day later this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn echoed this sentiment, reiterating the profound gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people for the sincere and effective assistance provided by their Chinese counterparts, not only during the past struggles for national independence but also in the ongoing process of socialism building and national development. — VNS