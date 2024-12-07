Top legislator wraps up official visit to Japan

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking NA delegation returned to Hà Nội on December 7 evening, concluding their official visit to Japan at the invitation of President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu and his spouse.

Within the framework of the trip, Mẫn met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, and held separate talks with President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro. Notably, Mẫn and Sekiguchi signed a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the House of Councilors of Japan, which is considered a premise to lift their relations to a new height in the coming years.

The two sides expressed their pleasure at the outstanding and substantive results in the Vietnam-Japan relationship, particularly in economy, trade, investment, labour, human resources training, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and local connections between the two countries.

They agreed to increase exchanges and meetings between parliamentarians, especially young and female parliamentarians, and promote the important role of the Friendship Parliamentary Alliance in enhancing people-to-people exchanges, business cooperation, and collaboration between localities. They also agreed to coordinate in improving institutional frameworks, policies, and legal corridors that support businesses from both countries in expanding cooperation and investment in their respective countries.

In Tokyo and Nagasaki prefecture, the NA Chairman received Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro; leaders of major political parties of Japan; President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Matsuzawa Ken; leaders of several large corporations of Japan; and governors of prefectures which have close ties with Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman presented the State President's third-class Labor Order to Nikai Toshihiro, Chairman of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and Friendship Order to Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji.

On this occasion, the top legislator also met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan. He witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between localities and businesses of the two countries; and attended the ceremony marking the thirtieth anniversary of the direct flight route between Việt Nam and Japan.

With diverse and substantive activities, the official visit to Japan by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse was a great success, creating new momentum for the strong development of the two countries' relations. The results of the visit not only contributed to enhancing diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan but also strengthened connections and promoted substantive cooperation between localities of the two countries, bringing concrete benefits to the people and business communities of both nations.

Notably, the visit once again affirmed the importance Việt Nam has placed on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the world with Japan. — VNS