Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top legislator receives President of Nagasaki – Việt Nam Friendship Association

December 07, 2024 - 17:11
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Nagasaki on December 7 for President of the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu and its members, as part of his official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (R) receives President of the Nagasaki – Việt Nam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu. — VNA/VNS Photo

NAGASAKI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Nagasaki on December 7 for President of the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu and its members, as part of his official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.

Tomioka said the association was established in 2008 and has implemented many practical exchange and cooperation activities between localities of the two countries such as promoting nature and water environment conservation activities in Sóc Trăng, Quảng Nam and Cần Thơ; advising, participating in delegations of the administration and economic, cultural and educational organisations of Nagasaki prefecture visiting Việt Nam; and supporting Vietnamese students studying in Nagasaki. He also shared information about the projects that the association is implementing in the medical field such as diagnosis, medical care, techniques and technology for cancer treatment.

Mẫn expressed his delight at meeting Tomioka and members of the association during his first official visit to Japan as Chairman of the National Assembly. He thanked and appreciated the association's cooperation activities with Việt Nam in recent times.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the friendly cooperation between the two countries is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, and is a bridge to promote local cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people exchange more and more deeply.

Mẫn noted that multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Nagasaki prefecture, especially in the fields of economy, investment, local exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges, has continued to develop positively, making practical contributions to promoting the close cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan. He emphasised that the Vietnamese community in Japan has become the second largest foreign community with nearly 600,000 people, actively contributing to Japan's socio-economic development.

The top legislator stressed that Việt Nam has encouraged and created favourable conditions for Nagasaki prefecture to expand exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese localities to promote the long-standing traditional relationship, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries.

Mẫn suggested the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association continue to pay attention to mobilising and urging local authorities to organise more cultural and people-to-people exchange activities; actively support the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Nagasaki prefecture; support, assist and actively participate in activities of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Top legislator wraps up official visit to Japan

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking NA delegation returned to Hà Nội on December 7 evening, concluding their official visit to Japan at the invitation of President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu and his spouse.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM urges extra efforts to fulfil all 15 targets set for 2024

Highlighting the importance of revitalising traditional growth drivers and strongly fostering new ones, PM Chính called for breakthroughs in digital transformation and green transition, along with efforts to attract investment in emerging industries and sectors such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Việt Nam-Japan Experts’ Society

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of the Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS), led by Prof. Dr. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, in Nagasaki prefecture on December 7 afternoon as part of his official visit to Japan.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Belgium deepen parliamentary cooperation

A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee led by its member and Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyễn Đắc Vinh paid a working visit to Belgium from December 4-7, with the aim of consolidating and deepening the bilateral friendship.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Japan

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the NA met with staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan as part of their official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives int'l scientists to 4th VinFuture Prize awarding ceremony

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm commended the meaningful initiative of the VinFuture Prize and expressed his deep appreciation to leading international scientists and experts for continuing partnership with Vietnam, sharing expertise, providing advice, and fostering cooperation and investment between the country and global universities, research institutions, and tech giants.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom