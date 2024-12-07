Top legislator receives President of Nagasaki – Việt Nam Friendship Association

NAGASAKI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Nagasaki on December 7 for President of the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu and its members, as part of his official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.

Tomioka said the association was established in 2008 and has implemented many practical exchange and cooperation activities between localities of the two countries such as promoting nature and water environment conservation activities in Sóc Trăng, Quảng Nam and Cần Thơ; advising, participating in delegations of the administration and economic, cultural and educational organisations of Nagasaki prefecture visiting Việt Nam; and supporting Vietnamese students studying in Nagasaki. He also shared information about the projects that the association is implementing in the medical field such as diagnosis, medical care, techniques and technology for cancer treatment.

Mẫn expressed his delight at meeting Tomioka and members of the association during his first official visit to Japan as Chairman of the National Assembly. He thanked and appreciated the association's cooperation activities with Việt Nam in recent times.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the friendly cooperation between the two countries is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, and is a bridge to promote local cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people exchange more and more deeply.

Mẫn noted that multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Nagasaki prefecture, especially in the fields of economy, investment, local exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges, has continued to develop positively, making practical contributions to promoting the close cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan. He emphasised that the Vietnamese community in Japan has become the second largest foreign community with nearly 600,000 people, actively contributing to Japan's socio-economic development.

The top legislator stressed that Việt Nam has encouraged and created favourable conditions for Nagasaki prefecture to expand exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese localities to promote the long-standing traditional relationship, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries.

Mẫn suggested the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association continue to pay attention to mobilising and urging local authorities to organise more cultural and people-to-people exchange activities; actively support the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Nagasaki prefecture; support, assist and actively participate in activities of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka. — VNS