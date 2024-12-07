Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Việt Nam-Japan Experts’ Society

December 07, 2024 - 16:12
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of the Vietnam-Japan Experts' Society (VJS), led by Prof. Dr. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, in Nagasaki prefecture on December 7 afternoon as part of his official visit to Japan.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn witnesses the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on educational training cooperation between Hiroshima University (HU) and Sovico Group. — VNA/VNS Photo

NAGASAKI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of the Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS), led by Prof. Dr. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, in Nagasaki prefecture on December 7 afternoon as part of his official visit to Japan.

At the meeting, the top legislator emphasised that the cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan has been significantly strengthened in all areas, especially since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. Political trust between the two countries has grown, with high-level exchanges and meetings becoming more frequent; and economic cooperation has also seen significant progress.

Japan remains Việt Nam's leading economic partner, being the largest official development assistance (ODA) donor, the second largest partner in labour cooperation, the third-largest partner in investment and tourism, and the fourth-largest partner in trade. Both countries are expanding cooperation into new fields such as digital transformation, green transition, and semiconductor technology. People-to-people ties, exchanges among their localities, and human resource cooperation are becoming closer and closer. The Vietnamese community in Japan, especially the intellectual community, is growing stronger and contributing positively to the socio-economic development and the cooperative friendship between the two countries.

For his part, Shinji informed the Vietnamese delegation about the activities of the VJS and the areas of cooperation it is promoting with Việt Nam.

He stated that the VJS aims to effectively attract and utilise Japan's scientific, technological, and innovative investment resources to participate in scientific activities, technology transfer, and innovation in Việt Nam, contributing to the development of innovative ecosystems in industry, agriculture, and services linked with domestic and global value chains.

The VJS also supports research activities, applications, and solutions primarily aimed at developing science, technology, and innovation to build Việt Nam's national innovation system. It has been implementing technology transfer projects in agriculture, health care, and human resource training for Việt Nam.

Welcoming and appreciating the efforts and contributions of the VJS's members to the development of science in Việt Nam and the promotion of the two countries’ cooperation in science-technology and human resource training through specific and practical collaborative projects, Mẫn said that the areas the VJS is working on with Vietnamese partners are also what Việt Nam needs and desires to develop.

The NA Chairman suggested the VJS strengthen cooperation in areas where Japan has strengths and Việt Nam has top priorities, such as digital transformation, energy transition, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, health care, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor; promote Japanese enterprises' investment in Việt Nam with a focus on technology transfer; enhance cooperation in high-quality human resource training, especially in science and technology; and continue to create favourable conditions for nurturing outstanding young Vietnamese students studying at universities in Japan, including Hiroshima University and Kyushu University, to become future research experts.

The top legislator expressed his hope that the network connecting Vietnamese and Japanese scientists and experts will be expanded, and cooperation between institutions and research facilities in the two countries will be further promoted.

He wished that the cooperative activities between Vietnamese and Japanese experts will become increasingly effective and contribute to the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS

