Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam signals readiness to support WTO reform talks

May 16, 2025 - 16:11
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên urged the WTO to reinforce its central role in upholding global trade order, and highlighted the importance of strict adherence to international commitments.
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên meets with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday in the Republic of Korea. Photo courtesy of the MoIT

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is willing to cooperate closely with other World Trade Organisation (WTO) members in advancing discussions on initiatives and solutions aimed at reforming the global trade body, stated Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên during a meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday in the Republic of Korea.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting in Jeju, Diên affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent respect and support for the multilateral trading system.

He urged the WTO to reinforce its central role in upholding global trade order, and highlighted the importance of strict adherence to international commitments.

The minister further called for a comprehensive reform of the organisation to strengthen its role and adaptability in the changing global economic landscape.

In response, Director-General Okonjo-Iweala welcomed Việt Nam’s stance and proposals. She expressed confidence that, through concerted efforts and close collaboration among member states, the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled for March 2026 in Cameroon, would yield substantive outcomes, contributing to promoting the organisation's role in global trade and benefiting all members.

Both sides shared optimism that the MRT meeting would result in agreements to help stimulate economic growth among member economies. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief attends opening of National Sen Village Festival 2025

The National Sen Village festival reflects the sacred affection, deep gratitude, and steadfast faith of people across the country, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends as they celebrate the birthday of the beloved leader, who founded the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam),

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom