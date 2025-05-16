Việt Nam signals readiness to support WTO reform talks

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is willing to cooperate closely with other World Trade Organisation (WTO) members in advancing discussions on initiatives and solutions aimed at reforming the global trade body, stated Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên during a meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday in the Republic of Korea.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting in Jeju, Diên affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent respect and support for the multilateral trading system.

He urged the WTO to reinforce its central role in upholding global trade order, and highlighted the importance of strict adherence to international commitments.

The minister further called for a comprehensive reform of the organisation to strengthen its role and adaptability in the changing global economic landscape.

In response, Director-General Okonjo-Iweala welcomed Việt Nam’s stance and proposals. She expressed confidence that, through concerted efforts and close collaboration among member states, the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled for March 2026 in Cameroon, would yield substantive outcomes, contributing to promoting the organisation's role in global trade and benefiting all members.

Both sides shared optimism that the MRT meeting would result in agreements to help stimulate economic growth among member economies. — VNS