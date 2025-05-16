Party chief attends opening of National Sen Village Festival 2025

NGHỆ AN – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghệ An on Thursday evening to open the National Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2025 and unveil a statue “Uncle Hồ visits the hometown” on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

In his opening speech, Nguyễn Đức Trung, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, emphasised that Sen Village – the birthplace of late President Hồ Chí Minh – has become a beloved common hometown, a source of pride for every Vietnamese, and a place that welcomes a large number of both domestic and foreign visitors.

Trung said that this year’s festival is held on a national scale, featuring a variety of vibrant and meaningful cultural and sports activities, promising to offer a lively artistic space filled with the rich cultural diversity of Việt Nam’s ethnic communities.

The festival reflects the sacred affection, deep gratitude, and steadfast faith of people across the country, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends as they celebrate the birthday of the beloved leader, who founded the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), he added.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm and officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue “Uncle Hồ visits the hometown” – a gift from the Ministry of Public Security to the Party organisation, administration, and people of Nghệ An Province.

The 12.5m-high bronze statue is placed at Sen village stadium in Kim Liên Commune, the hometown of the late leader. President Hồ Chí Minh had conversations with local people during his two visits here in 1957 and 1961. VNS