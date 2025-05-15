Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

400 Vietnamese nationals detained in Myanmar over immigration regulations

May 15, 2025 - 18:30
The foreign ministry of Việt Nam reiterated its advice for Vietnamese citizens to remain cautious about offers of "easy jobs with high pay" abroad
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday has provided information regarding efforts to protect Vietnamese citizens who violated immigration regulations and have been detained in Myanmar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked closely with the Ministry of Public Security, Vietnamese representative missions in Myanmar and Thailand, as well as relevant authorities in the host countries, to repatriate more than 450 Vietnamese citizens as of May 15, Hằng said. There were around 200 nationals remaining in Thailand and Myanmar still requiring assistance for repatriation.

The foreign ministry is actively engaging with the countries involved and continues to instruct Vietnamese representative missions to coordinate with Vietnamese authorities in Thailand and domestic agencies to organise the repatriation of as many citizens as possible.

Hằng reiterated the advice for Vietnamese citizens to remain cautious about offers of "easy jobs with high pay" abroad. Before deciding to work overseas, citizens should thoroughly research job descriptions, conditions, and the location of the workplace to avoid becoming undocumented workers abroad.

Family members of Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance are advised to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, or the Consular Department through hotlines and the citizen protection helpline. — VNS

