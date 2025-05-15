Việt Nam, China hold bilateral border patrol

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The Border Guard Command of the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên and China’s Mengzi Border Guard Region launched their 2025 bilateral patrol on Thursday at the border demarcation line of the A Pa Chải – Long Phú border crossing in Sin Thau commune, Mường Nhé District of the Vietnamese province.

During the patrol, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Văn Hiệp, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Dien Bien Border Guard Command, and Lieutenant Colonel Lin Wei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mengzi Border Guard Region, agreed on the methods for conducting the bilateral patrol. They also reviewed the outcomes of recent cooperation in managing and protecting the shared border and discussed directions for future coordination efforts.

Specifically, the two sides conducted a joint patrol from Border Marker No. 3 to Border Marker No. 1 along the Việt Nam –China land border, covering a distance of 3.2km.

This work revealed that the border line and markers remain intact, with no signs of violations or incidents breaching the border regulations.

At the end of the patrol, they held a meeting to review the results and agreed to continue maintaining regular communication through letters and a hotline. They also pledged to strengthen coordination in managing and protecting the border, as well as in preventing and combating crimes.

The two parties committed to enhancing the bilateral patrol regime to promptly detect and prevent legal violations, especially illegal border crossings, human trafficking, smuggling, and other criminal activities, and to jointly maintain safety and stability in the border area. — VNA/VNS