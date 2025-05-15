Thousands celebrate Hải Phòng's 70th liberation anniversary

Nearly 3,000 people participated in a military parade and public procession on May 11 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hải Phòng Liberation Day, when the city was free from French occupation.

The ceremony took place at the Municipal Theatre Square and the parade and procession moved towards the main thoroughfares in the port city.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hoàng Minh Cường, vice chairman of Hải Phòng City People's Committee [Administration], said that after the Geneva Agreement in July 1954, Việt Nam was temporarily divided into two regions, and Hải Phòng was the last city in the North still under the control of the French. The peace agreement stipulated a period of 300 days for France to withdraw its troops to the South.

Eventually, the Vietnamese resistance government took over the port city on May 13, 1955, and the whole North was free from French occupation in the First Indochina War.

Seventy years have passed, and Hải Phòng today is thriving in all fields, worthy of the tradition that ancestors left behind - a city proudly looking back in the past to boldly march towards the future.

On this occasion, Hải Phòng received the title "Heroic City" - one of the noble awards of the State for localities with great contributions to the resistance wars and the country's development. VNS