Việt Nam opposes China's unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

HÀ NỘI —Việt Nam has voiced its opposition against China's unilateral imposition of a three-month annual fishing ban on parts of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday at the press conference in Hà Nội, saying that Việt Nam's position on China's annual fishing ban in the East Sea has been very much consistent and reiterated on numerous occasions.

Việt Nam asked that China respect Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracels) archipelago, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Vietnamese waters, as provided by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, Hằng said.

Việt Nam also asked that China respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen operating legally within Vietnamese waters and waters outside of Việt Nam's national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, specifically the UNCLOS 1982.

China is urged to avoid actions that may further complicate the situation, and contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, and the rule-based order at sea in the East Sea, the Vietnamese diplomat underscored.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam has engaged with the Chinese Embassy in Hà Nội and circulated a note verbale opposing this fishing ban, she told the press.

China claimed that the fishing moratorium, lasting between May and August and has been implemented every year for over two decades now, is meant to allow time for aquatic resources to replenish.

Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in a dispatch sent last week to local authorities, called the ban "invalid" and violating Việt Nam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and interests in the East Sea.

It called on local authorities to encourage fishermen to maintain regular fishing activities within Việt Nam’s maritime zones, and to organise fishing trips in groups, teams or fleets for mutual support at sea.

It further urged increased vigilance, noting the possibility that China may take aggressive actions, including detaining Vietnamese fishing vessels operating during the specified period and in the affected waters. All violations by foreign vessels within Việt Nam’s waters must be promptly reported to the competent authorities.

China-Cambodia exercise

A question was also raised on Việt Nam's reaction towards the “Golden Dragon 2025” joint military exercise between the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched on Wednesday in Cambodia – the largest one yet. The drills aim to expand cooperation, exchange experiences, and enhance the practical combat capabilities of both nations’ armed forces, according to the Cambodian military.

"We believe that relevant countries need to make positive contributions to peace, security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world in accordance with the international practice, international law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter," spokesperson Hằng said. — VNS